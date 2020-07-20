DALTON, Ga. — A plan to move the statue of Confederate Gen. Joseph E. Johnston from the corner of Hamilton Street and Crawford Street in downtown Dalton, where it has stood since 1912, seems to be coming together. But the players still have to find the money to fund the move.
Whitfield-Murray Historical Society President Ellen Thompson said the group's board members agreed they are interested in hosting the statue at the Huff House, which served as Johnston's headquarters when the Army of Tennessee spent the winter of 1863-64 in Dalton, if the City Council decides to move the statue. The statue is on city property.
The owners of the statue, the Dalton chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy (UDC), have said they are willing to move the statue if that's what the City Council wants, and have identified the Huff House as a suitable place for it. The UDC would retain ownership of the statue if it is moved.
The historical society owns the Huff House.
"We are fine with it remaining where it is," Thompson said.
Approximately 200 people filled the lawn of City Hall on June 8 following a “March for Justice,” and one of the demands of many was the relocation of the statue of Johnston. Some 6,000 people have signed an online petition asking that it be moved.
A Facebook group called Don’t Let Joe Go that is dedicated to preserving the statue at its current location formed soon after the June 8 march. Some people have been standing guard over the statue at times for fear it may be vandalized.
Thompson said an agreement to move the statue has not been reached but one of the conditions is that the historical society would not pay for the move.
"We just don't have the money to do that," she said. "Neither does the UDC."
Dalton attorney Robert Jenkins, who represents the UDC, agreed.
"The ladies of the UDC are willing to see it moved, but they just don't have the money to do it," he said.
Jenkins said he has gotten some "very preliminary" estimates of what it would cost to move the statue but no numbers he can release.
Some members of the Dalton City Council said this week that even if the council asks that the statue be moved they don't believe the city should pay to move the statue.
"We don't own it," said Mayor David Pennington. "We shouldn't pay to move it."
City Communications Director Bruce Frazier said city officials aren't aware of any grants that could fund the moving of the statue.
City Council member Gary Crews said it may take private money to move the statue. City Council member Annalee Harlan agreed.
"At this point, it's really out of our hands because we don't own the statue," she said.
Pennington suggested that those who want the statue moved should pay to have it relocated, noting that if each person who signed the petition to move it contributed just a few dollars they could probably raise enough money. Organizers of that petition could not be immediately reached.
Community Foundation of Northwest Georgia President David Aft said he has been approached by people interested in seeing the statue moved and said that if the relevant parties can agree upon a plan to move the statue, the Community Foundation would be willing to serve as "a financial conduit" to solicit donations.
Jenkins said that, in addition to the move itself, relocating the statue would require placing a concrete pad outside the Huff House to place the statue on as well as a security fence around the statue, and he's trying to get estimates on that as well.
Thompson said the fence is something the historical society's board members have discussed.
"We said that if the statue is moved and if it is relocated to the Huff House that would be a requirement for safety and security reasons," she said.
