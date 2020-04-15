The remains of a home off Ridgeview Lane in Murray County are strewn about. Murray County Emergency Management Agency Director and Fire Chief Dewayne Bain said all seven people who were killed in storms in Murray lived in two “back to back” mobile home parks near Eton. “They were within 1,000 feet of each other, basically one location,” he said. “One is the Ridgeview mobile home park, which was accessible off of Ridgeview Lane. I'm not sure the other had a name. But it was on Deer Park Drive, and was accessible off of Norton Bridge Road.”