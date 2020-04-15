CHATSWORTH, Ga. — The Murray County coroner has released the names of four of the seven people killed in the storms that tore through Murray County Sunday night into Monday morning.
They are:
• Rebecca Beck, age 59.
• Richard Irwin, 50.
• Laquita Thomas, 63.
• Deanna Zambrano, 20.
For the three others who were killed, the names are not being released at this time pending notification of family.
Murray County Emergency Management Agency Director and Fire Chief Dewayne Bain said all seven were killed in two “back to back” mobile home parks near Eton.
“They were within 1,000 feet of each other, basically one location,” he said. “One is the Ridgeview mobile home park, which was accessible off of Ridgeview Lane. I'm not sure the other had a name. But it was on Deer Park Drive, and was accessible off of Norton Bridge Road.”
The storms also left 23 people hospitalized. Bain said he did not have updates on their status Tuesday afternoon.
The path of the damage covered some six-and-a-half miles, according to Bain, “starting north of Highway 76 to (Carlton) Petty Road.”
“GEMA (the Georgia Emergency Management Agency) did a damage assessment (Monday),” Bain said. “There were 57 homes affected. By affected, they mean a shingle torn off or a gutter or something like that. There were 63 with minimum damage. There were 23 with major damage, and 35 totally destroyed.”
Bain said that as of about 2 p.m. on Tuesday North Georgia EMC reported a little more than 800 customers without power, all in “what is called the Franklin or Fashion area. The Highway 286/Highway 225 intersection is called Franklin Crossroads. The four-way stop north of there is Fashion. I don't have a report from Georgia Power. But the affected area was mostly North Georgia customers, so I don't look for the Georgia Power numbers to be that significant."
Bain could not immediately say how many people are being sheltered without homes.
"I do know the Red Cross has been working diligently to help those people," he said.
The National Weather Service likely won't make an official determination on whether a tornado struck northern Murray County for another day or so. But a National Weather Service meteorologist said Tuesday that the evidence points that way.
"What we have now is very preliminary, very rough and very subject to change," said Nikole Listermaa, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Peachtree City. "But right now we are estimating winds of 130 to 135 mph, which is consistent with an EF-2 (tornado). But again, I want to stress that's a very rough estimate, and it's subject to change."
The Enhanced Fujita Scale measures the intensity of tornadoes and runs from EF-0 to EF-5, with EF-5 the most severe.
The National Weather Service estimates Murray County received two to four inches of rain during the storm system Sunday into early Monday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.