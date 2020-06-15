DALTON, Ga. — Aspiring young filmmakers now have a local outlet for their passion, as Christian Heritage School's Jacob Poag has established a studio for high school and college students.
Poag's interest in film began when he completed his own 30-minute short film for a history class, he said. "You put your heart and soul into a certain thing, and you make it for people in the audience."
Seeking to improve his own techniques and to collaborate with like-minded youth, he discovered a paucity of opportunities locally, he said. "I thought, 'What if we created our own studio?'"
STEP (student, team, entertainment, production) Studio now has 15 members from a handful of local high schools ranging from rising high school freshmen to rising college freshmen, but "we need all the hands we can get," said Poag, a rising sophomore at Christian Heritage School. "There's enough work to go around."
And "it's good to bring people from the other schools together," said Abby Wright, a rising junior at Southeast Whitfield High School. "It takes a special group to do this, and I love everyone on this production."
Jose Enriquez, a member of Dalton High School's Class of 2020, echoed those sentiments, noting that "we can collaborate with others on something that could be really big."
Sarah Forberger, a rising sophomore at Dalton High School, is a producer for the studio, and she helped bring many of STEP's members into the fold, including Wright and Nathan Scoggins, a rising junior at Coahulla Creek High School.
"Sarah and I have been friends since we're young, and we've done a lot of theater things together," Scoggins said. "This is an opportunity to write and be a leader."
As a screenwriting supervisor, Scoggins "makes sure it all goes fluidly, and I work with the assistant director to keep things running smoothly," he said. "I really like creating and helping things grow."
For Forberger, it wasn't difficult to pitch STEP to her fellow students.
"This is the first studio in the country that is totally student led, no parental involvement, and that's special," she said. "This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and who wouldn't want to be part of that?"
Forberger is "a people person" with a bevy of connections in the community, and she's been pleasantly surprised by how many companies have offered their assistance, she said. "They've been willing to sponsor us, and the support from the community has been pretty rewarding."
Wright is a screenwriter and locations manager, so part of her responsibility is "making sure businesses are OK with us filming there," she said. In addition, "I love writing, and I hope to be a journalist one day."
The fact that schools in Georgia shifted to distance learning in mid-March because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic actually served as a "blessing" for the studio in some ways, as doing school from home provided more time to work on film projects, Poag said. "We didn't know how we'd balance this with going to school, but it's been great."
But when the pandemic forced studio members to conduct meetings via Zoom and similar applications, "that slowed us down," Wright said. "It's hard to keep up the energy during those meetings, but once we were able to get back together in person, the energy got way better."
Studio members have been able to gather in various area churches for group meetings, Poag said. "The churches have been very nice to us."
Those seeking to join the studio first have a meeting with Poag where he explains STEP's mission and other aspects of the operation, he said. Then, if they're still interested, they'll meet again a couple of days later "to figure out the job they'll be best suited for."
Though they may be a modest coterie, "it's a really good group," he said. "All 15 are extremely hard working and care about this as much as I do."
Poag wasn't so hubristic to believe he required no help for this endeavor; instead, "I read books, listened to podcasts, and I even got on a phone with a professor from Oregon," he said. "I've gotten tips from around the country, and it's been a very interesting experience."
It's been a learning time for others in the studio, as well.
"I took a film class in school, and we did short films, but nothing like this," Wright said. "I didn't realize the time commitment, either; we're meeting pretty much every day, but I've been inspired by the work ethic (of everyone)."
Zea Jensen, a rising sophomore at Northwest Whitfield High School, is passionate about writing, and she's done plenty of it, but writing for a documentary is entirely different, she said. "I've enjoyed learning how to write documentary scripts, and it's been really fun to put it all together."
The most valuable lesson Poag has learned has been that "human collaboration on a film" is paramount, he said. "When one person does (everything), it can be very flat and boring, but lots of (collaborators) make a very good film."
The STEP students are prepared for criticism because of the originality and audaciousness of their endeavor, but they're determined to succeed, Scoggins said. "We can still push through, and it's rare to be in a group where everyone is pulling their own weight all the time."
"Everyone has a job, and they're all putting in work," Forberger seconded. "We can't do this unless all the parts are moving in the correct way."
