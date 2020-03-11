Numbers of Alzheimer's and dementia cases projected to rise, according to new report

DALTON, Ga. — There's a paucity of specialists in the United States to care for individuals living with dementia and other similar conditions, and that shortage will only grow more acute in the coming years, according to a special report, 2020 Alzheimer's Disease Facts and Figures, released today by the Alzheimer's Association.
The report was accompanied by On the Front Lines: Primary Care Physicians and Alzheimer's Care in America, a survey done on behalf of the Alzheimer's Association, which revealed that Georgia is among the states with a severe lack of health care professionals equipped to help individuals living with dementia, Alzheimer's and other similar cognitive conditions.
Last year, there were 96 practicing geriatricians in Georgia, according to the Alzheimer's Association. It is estimated that 492 are needed to meet the future dementia care needs of Georgia seniors in 2050 -- a 413% increase in the next three decades.
The survey also found that many primary care physicians are concerned the medical profession is not ready to meet future care needs of the growing number of individuals living with dementia.
Nearly 90% of primary care physicians expect an increase in patients with Alzheimer's or other dementias during the next five years, and half of primary care physicians believe the medical profession and their colleagues are not prepared to meet the expected increase in demand, according to the survey. Nearly 40% of primary care physicians report being "never" or only "sometimes comfortable" making a diagnosis of Alzheimer's or other dementias, while nearly one-third report being "never" or only "sometimes comfortable" answering patient questions about Alzheimer's or other dementias.
'Be educated'
Dalton's Eddie Mowles, whose wife, Priscilla, has battled dementia for more than a decade, wants more people to be educated on cognitive conditions such as dementia and Alzheimer's.
"Be educated and learn about this," he said. "So many are embarrassed to talk about it."
Indeed, "there's still a stigma attached" to these conditions, said LaRay Ramey, program manager for the Alzheimer's Association's north Georgia service area. "We need to communicate and have these conversations."
Mowles and his wife struggled as she began to slip into dementia when she was in her mid-60s. In December 2009, she was arrested for shoplifting, when she picked up a platter of sandwiches and a vegetable tray at a grocery store, then walked out to her car believing she'd already paid for them.
"She didn't know what she was doing," Mowles said. She was handcuffed, frisked, and placed in the back of a squad car before she eventually called her husband.
On another occasion, she withdrew $10,000 from their bank account, only to turn right around and deposit it back in the bank because she "found" the cash in her purse and thought it ought to be in the bank, he said. "She'd sign checks and let other people fill them out; she was never taken advantage of, but easily could have been."
"Managers, security, police, nurses, (certified nursing assistants, etc.,) all need to know what to look for," because some individuals, like Priscilla, can "cover" expertly, he said. Furthermore, "there were times when she had it together, and times she didn't."
Currently, more than 5 million Americans age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's, and that number is expected to nearly triple by 2050, according to the new Alzheimer's Association's report. Currently, an estimated 150,000 Georgians age 65 and over are living with Alzheimer's, a figure projected to jump to 190,000 in only a handful of years.
Priscilla's condition continued to worsen, and in February 2010, she no longer could identify Mowles as her husband, angrily kicking him out of their bed, he said. "I held her, and we both just cried."
"From that day on, she never recognized me as Eddie," instead referring to him as "the nice man," he said. At times, she understood who she married when looking at old photos, but she couldn't connect that person to current times.
Statewide, there were 4,513 deaths from Alzheimer's in 2018, an increase since 2000 of nearly 250%, according to the Alzheimer's Association's report. There are already more than 500,000 Georgia residents serving as unpaid family caregivers totaling 615,000 hours of unpaid care at a value of roughly $8 billion.
'I learn something every time I go'
Mowles found the Alzheimer's Association to be a phenomenal resource.
Early in his wife's progression, he would quarrel with her over her errors, because he didn't understand her condition, but the Alzheimer's Association taught him valuable lessons, such as "Don't argue, agree," and "If it's not going to hurt them or others, let them do it," he said. "I learn something every time I go to" an Alzheimer's Association training.
"It can be hard seeing our loved ones like this, losing their independence," Ramey said. "We all want to live our best lives and lives of dignity."
In addition to education, the Alzheimer's Association provides support, which can be critical for caregivers.
"It's about not feeling alone, and tapping into resources," Ramey said. The Alzheimer's Association offers several support groups, including one for Spanish speakers, and Ramey is planning another community forum.
"It's tough to grieve over someone still living," Mowles said. "Sometimes, I just want to cry, but I won't let her see me cry."
He would never have been able to care for his wife as long as he did without the help of his siblings, some of whom stayed with the couple to assist.
"There were eight of us kids, and (Priscilla) fit right in with my family," he said. "We had a great life, and she took care of me."
If not for the aid of his siblings when Priscilla developed dementia, "I would have died," he said. "You have to watch them (all the time)."
While one-third of primary care physicians say they refer dementia patients to specialists at least once a month, more than half say there are not enough dementia care specialists in their area to meet patient demand, according to the study. Nearly all primary care physicians surveyed (99%) say it is critical for them to remain up-to-date on new developments in diagnosis and care for Alzheimer's and other dementias, with 92% agreeing that dementia care is a rapidly evolving area of medicine that requires ongoing learning and training.
"We're creatures of habit, so we look to our primary care physicians," but while those doctors are often quick to send patients to specialists for, say, a heart condition, dementia and similar diseases can be tougher to diagnose, Ramey said. Consequently, it's paramount for individuals and their families to take an active role in their own health care.
For example, the Alzheimer's Association recommends relatives keep notebooks detailing the behaviors of their loved ones if they're concerned about their mental condition deteriorating, she said. It can be difficult at times to ascertain what is dementia versus "just part of the aging process."
In the case of Mowles and his wife, there's often been a lack of understanding about her condition among those tasked with her care, said Mowles. When she was in a Chattanooga-area facility, for example, she refused to eat, but once her husband started dining with her, she acquiesced.
"They just need someone to talk to while they eat," he said. "Hell, I don't like to eat by myself, either."
While Mowles does see glimpses of recognition in his wife at times, all too often "she just has a blank look, and there's nothing there," he said. Her condition has remained more or less stable the past four years, neither improving nor worsening.
Alzheimer's is the sixth-leading cause of death in the U.S. -- the fifth-leading cause of death for those age 65 and older -- and total payments in 2020 for all individuals with Alzheimer's or other dementias are estimated at $305 billion, not including unpaid caregiving, according to the latest Alzheimer's Association report. The total lifetime cost of care for someone with dementia was estimated at $357,297, and total payments for health care, long-term care and hospice care for people with Alzheimer's and other dementias are projected to increase to more than $1.1 trillion in 2050.
The day Mowles -- who sold his carpet mill to dedicate himself to his wife's care -- realized she needed to be in a facility "was harder than losing my parents," but in a home with stairs, a lake out back and a pier, she was a hazard to herself, he said. She once nearly started a fire by overcooking muffins.
"I didn't give up," he said. "I just gave out."
And her departure "was rough," he said. "I had so many bad dreams, and I'd reach over to her (spot in bed), but she wouldn't be there."
'I want to do it for her'
Another layer of the tragedy is how it robbed the couple of what were supposed to be their golden years, and Mowles wants others to take advantage of opportunities while they are available, rather than wait, because there are no guarantees.
"We both worked really hard and long hours so we could retire, and our dream was to travel" the country in an RV, "but that never happened," he said. "We were waiting for that day, and it was coming, but it never got here."
In many ways, he considers himself fortunate, however, as some individuals with dementia not only no longer recognize their family members, but actively turn against them, he said. "I was lucky she liked me."
Priscilla is now in a Chatsworth facility, and her husband visits her every day for hours. They've been married 46 years.
"Is it hard? In a way it is, but in another way, I want to do it for her," he said. "I know if it were me, she'd want to do it for me."
Mowles is consistently surprised and saddened by how many individuals he sees at his wife's facility who have no visitors, he said. "Their families just dumped them, but you can't give up until they're gone."
It's paramount for caregivers and families to fight on behalf of their loved ones with dementia and other similar diseases, Ramey said. "Advocate for your person, and reach out to your (legislators), because we need funding for research and programs."
While sharing his story and that of his wife Priscilla remains painful, "I want to help other people," Mowles said. "That's been my goal for years, now."
