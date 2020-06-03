CRANDALL, Ga. — An 11-year-old girl whose body was found in her Crandall home by her sister early Sunday morning "had injuries consistent with being attacked by a dog," Chief Deputy Jimmy Davenport of the Murray County Sheriff's Office said.
Davenport said the investigation into Skylar Headrick's death is ongoing but said he does not anticipate any criminal charges. He called her death an "unfortunate incident." Davenport said her body was taken to the Georgia Bureau of Investigation crime lab to determine the exact cause of death.
Deputy Coroner Alan Robins said the girl suffered “multiple blunt and sharp force trauma” that would be “consistent with a bite from a large dog.” The Calhoun GBI office did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.
Headrick was a student at Northwest Elementary School, where she was a member of the 4-H Club, according to her obituary. She attended Eton Baptist Church and "very much loved her family and friends," the obituary reads. A memorial service for Headrick is Friday at 4 p.m. at Holly Creek Baptist Church. The family will receive friends at the church Friday from 1 to 4 p.m.
"Northwest is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of Skylar Headrick," according to a Facebook post by Northwest Elementary. "She was a precious young lady. Our thoughts and prayers go out to her and her family during this time. We would ask that at this time we respect the privacy of the family. Please keep this family in your thoughts and prayers as they process this sudden loss of precious life."
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the family.
A sheriff's office incident report states a deputy was dispatched to a home on Dunn Road West at 1:45 a.m. Sunday regarding a girl "that had possibly been attacked by dogs and was deceased."
When the deputy arrived, he was met by the caller— Kirsten Headrick, the girl's sister — who said the girl was on the floor of her room in the basement. When the deputy went inside, he was met by Tony Headrick, the girl's father, who took him to the basement.
The father told the deputy that when his daughter got home from work, she "went downstairs to her room like she normally does and found her sister laying on the floor lifeless."
The father said "two Neopolitan mastiffs had blood on them and that he believes they attacked her." He said the young girl was last seen around 10 p.m. Saturday going to get an adhesive bandage for her right heel because one of the dogs had scratched her. She then went back downstairs.
He said the only people in the house at the time were himself, two of his daughters and a one of their friends. He said the girls heard "the dogs barking but that is normal and they didn't hear any screaming." The father said "neither dog has ever been aggressive towards anyone except for when they fight with each other."
Davenport said the dogs, which weighed between 100 and 150 pounds, were euthanized Monday at the Murray County Animal Shelter.
Adult male Neopolitan mastiffs weigh on average 150 pounds and females 110 pounds, according to the American Kennel Club website. Adult males stand 26 to 31 inches tall at their shoulders and females stand 24 to 29 inches tall.
