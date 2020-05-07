DALTON, Ga. — They didn't know they wanted it. But when they saw it they had to have it.
Shoppers packed the Ollie's Bargain Outlet at 1205 N. Glenwood Ave., Suite 1, Wednesday morning for its opening. And several customers said they walked out of the store with bargains they weren't expecting to find.
Terri Skelton was waiting on a store employee to bring a wide-screen TV she'd bought out to her car.
"I didn't come here to buy a TV," she said. "But I had been thinking about getting one. This was such a bargain I decided to go ahead and get it."
Ollie’s, which is in the southern end of the former Kmart that was at the site, offers “name-brand merchandise at drastically-reduced prices,” said Jerry Altland, vice president of real estate for Ollie’s. Its headquarters is in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
“We have 22 different departments in the store, from a book section when you first walk in to houseware, hardware, floorcovering and a small nonperishable food department,” said Altland. “We don’t run specials. We have low prices 365 days a year. They are always low.”
Rosey Gonzalez walked out of the store with a cart full of items, including a weed eater.
"Summer is about here and I needed (a weed eater)," she said. "This was just $25, and I thought that was a good deal, so I got it."
Kim Witt also had packed her cart full.
"I've got a little bit of everything — laundry detergent, bleach, some groceries," she said.
Ollie's was looking to encourage social distancing because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) with signs reminding people to stay 6 feet apart and markings on the floor delineating the 6-foot distance.
Roses, a discount retailer with corporate headquarters in Henderson, North Carolina, has opened a store in the northern part of the old Kmart.
