DALTON, Ga. — An Ollie’s Bargain Outlet is expected to open in Dalton next week.
Jerry Altland, vice president of real estate for Ollie’s, said Monday the grand opening will be Wednesday, May 6. Ollie’s website says it is at 9 a.m.
The store, located in the southern end of the former Kmart on Glenwood Avenue, will be “a little over 35,000 square feet.” The address is 1205 N. Glenwood Ave., Suite 1.
“Dalton has been on our radar for a while,” Altland said in December. “We have 26 stores in Georgia right now. But we have a gap between northern Atlanta and Chattanooga, and Dalton really fits in there.”
Ollie’s is a discount retailer headquartered in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. The company’s website describes it as “one of America’s largest retailers of closeout merchandise and excess inventory.”
Roses, a discount retailer with corporate headquarters in Henderson, North Carolina, opened a store in the northern part of the old Glenwood Avenue Kmart.
