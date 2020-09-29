'On the front line': Hamilton Medical Center respiratory therapists help patients breathe

DALTON, Ga. — When someone can’t breathe, respiratory therapists are there for them, whether it’s placing an oxygen tube in that person’s nostrils or intubating them to clear the person’s airway.
They work with premature infants and with heart patients and those suffering from emphysema.
And for the past several months, respiratory therapists have been on the front lines of the battle against the new coronavirus (COVID-19), helping patients breathe as the virus attacked their lungs.
At Hamilton Medical Center, respiratory therapists work in virtually every section of the hospital.
“Our staff is very diverse,” said Beth Pipkin, respiratory care manager at Hamilton. “We rotate (through the different departments), and everybody is able to do everything related to respiratory therapy here.”
The department has 30 to 35 therapists, including part-time staff.
“We have multiple people here 24/7, every day of the year including weekends and holidays,” said Pipkin.
They work three 12-hour shifts a week.
Sheena Stanley, a staff respiratory therapist, says the past several months have been “really scary” as staff have faced the challenge of treating coronavirus patients.
“Especially at the very beginning, there was so much that was unknown, and we were on the front line since the first day,” she said. “Even now, new research seems to come out every day. But we stuck together, we tried to follow all the guidelines and do everything we can for the patients, and we are just part of a team. The entire hospital has been in this together. We’ve got a really good infection prevention department, and they have done a really good job of keeping us updated on what we need to do.”
Pipkin says the key is being “flexible” and realize that in a situation when knowledge is swiftly growing, what was state of the art one day has to be modified the next.
“I’m really proud of my staff,” she said. “They know the rules, and when the rules change, they change with them. They’ve done a great job of managing these patients, caring for them and keeping themselves safe.”
Pipkin says that respiratory therapists, like other healthcare workers, have had to deal with the potentially deadly diseases before.
“We went through this with HIV in the 1980s and 1990s when no one knew anything about it,” she said. “We’ve dealt with the H1N1 flu and some have dealt with Ebola.”
Stanley says their hearts break when a patient does not make it and they “want to throw a party for every patient” who recovers.
“We treat them like our families, and during this time we have been the only family they have,” she said. “We are the only faces they see. They often don’t speak our language, so we try to give them the best care we can, comfort them as much as we can and pray for their safety.”
Pipkin says they are helped tremendously by on-site Spanish interpreters and by a video interpretation service that can handle more than 200 different languages.
“We also have a great chaplain who attends to the spiritual needs of our patients,” she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.