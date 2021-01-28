Speaker Nancy Pelosi condemned U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s unfounded comments about two mass school shootings and questioned why Republican leadership placed the controversial freshman congresswoman on the chamber’s education committee.
Video surfaced this week of Greene, who represents the 14th Congressional District which includes Whitfield and Murray counties, promoting false conspiracy theories about Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School and Sandy Hook Elementary School. Video of Greene confronting David Hogg, a Parkland shooting survivor with false and baseless claims in a 2019 video, was unearthed by CNN this week.
"Assigning her to the education committee when she has mocked the killing of little children at Sandy Hook Elementary School, when she has mocked the killing of teenagers in high school at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School — what could they be thinking?" Pelosi said Thursday during her weekly press briefing. "Or is thinking too generous a word for what they might be doing? It's absolutely appalling, and I think the focus has to be on the Republican leadership of this House of Representatives for the disregard they have for the death of those children."
Democratic Rep. Bobby Scott of Virginia, who chairs the Education and Labor Committee, also questioned why Republicans placed Greene on the committee.
“House Republicans have appointed someone to this committee who claimed that the killing of 20 children and six educators at Sandy Hook Elementary School was a hoax," Scott said in a statement. “House Republicans have appointed someone to this committee who claimed that the killing of 14 students and three teachers at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School was staged. House Republicans have appointed someone to this Committee who chased and berated a 17-year-old survivor of a mass school shooting, and then celebrated this behavior by posting it on social media. House Republicans have appointed someone to this committee who has publicly endorsed violence against elected officials."
It's been a tumultuous week for Greene. On Tuesday, CNN reported Greene "repeatedly indicated support for executing prominent Democratic politicians in 2018 and 2019 before being elected to Congress." The report was the result of a CNN KFile review of hundreds of posts and comments from Greene's Facebook page.
Greene has also faced scrutiny for supporting QAnon conspiracy theories and repeating baseless claims of election fraud in support of Donald Trump.
