Prater's Mill named local historic site in effort to give it more protection

VARNELL, Ga. — More than 40 years ago, the National Park Service placed Prater’s Mill, a grist mill near Varnell built in 1855, on its National Register of Historic Places.
“That’s certainly a great honor, but there’s no teeth in it,” said Whitfield County Historic Preservation Commission Chairman Kathryn Sellers on Monday at a called meeting of the county Board of Commissioners.
Sellers said being on the National Register really doesn’t offer much protection to sites that are listed.
On Monday, at the Historic Preservation Commission’s request, county commissioners voted 3-0 to make Prater’s Mill a local historic site. Chairman Lynn Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie. Commissioner Roger Crossen was absent, but Commissioner Harold Brooker said he had spoken to him and Crossen also supported the measure.
“This will provide more protection from changes that could alter the historic nature of Prater’s Mill,” said Sellers.
Now that Prater’s Mill is a local historic site, the Historic Preservation Commission must review any proposed changes to the exterior of the mill and any other historic buildings on the site to make sure they preserve the historic character of the building. The commission must also review changes to non-historic buildings to make sure they are appropriate for the site.
“We are really pleased,” said Prater’s Mill Foundation President Melanie Millican Chapman. “This is something we’ve wanted for a long time.”
The foundation sponsors the annual country fair at Prater’s Mill and has worked to preserve the mill for almost 50 years.
Built by Benjamin Prater in 1855, the mill quickly became a hub of economic and social activity in Northwest Georgia. Farmers from across North Georgia brought their corn to be ground at the mill. And the mill remained a vital part of the area for almost a century.
But by 1971, Prater’s Mill had fallen on hard times.
Two businessmen, Jim and Kenneth Boring, owned the mill, and a group that grew into the Prater’s Mill Foundation went to them and expressed the desire to lease the mill.
With a lease in hand, the group began the Prater’s Mill Country Fair to fund repairs to the mill. The first fair was held Mother’s Day weekend in 1971.
In 2010, the Boring family donated the site to Whitfield County.
