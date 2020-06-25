VARNELL, Ga. — Qualifying for a Nov. 3 special election for the unexpired term of Ashlee Godfrey on the Varnell City Council is Monday, July 27, to Wednesday, July 29, at City Hall.
Qualifying is from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. The qualifying fee is $35.
Those who qualify must have been a resident of City of Varnell for the preceding six months and must be registered and qualified to vote in Varnell city elections. For more information, call (706) 694-8800.
The special election is the same day as the presidential election. Godfrey's term expires on Dec. 31, 2021.
Godfrey resigned from the council on April 30. In her resignation letter, Godfrey wrote, "After much thought, I have made the difficult decision to resign from my position on the Varnell City Council. I have a lot of other things going on that need my attention during this unusual time."
Godfrey moved out of the city last summer. She told a reporter at the time that she planned to move back into the city as soon as she finished building a new house which "could take a couple of months." She declined to talk further.
Mayor Tom Dickson said in April that Godfrey told him she would not be able to return to living in the city in a timely manner.
Godfrey was serving her second four-year term on the council.
