Restoration of Murray County continues, thanks to army of volunteers

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

While recovery efforts began almost immediately after a tornado tore through Murray County on April 12, devastation remains apparent in the hardest-hit areas, such as the Ridgeview mobile home park. "Some folks are going to have to start rebuilding from scratch," said Gale Buckner, co-lead coordinator of Restore Murray, a collaboration between the community and churches to aid in the county's reclamation project.