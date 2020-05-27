Roan School fifth-graders 'part of history' with drive-thru graduation

DALTON, Ga. — Though the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic prevented Roan School from its typical end-of-year celebrations, the elementary school did recognize departing fifth-graders with a drive-thru graduation Wednesday night.
During the past two months of forced online learning to abide by social distancing regulations, "we've missed the children the most," said Cindy Parrott, Roan's principal. "We have not been able to say goodbye."
Consequently, Roan opted for a drive-thru graduation, with staff members cheering on students as they rolled through, Parrott said. "We also made yard signs for them," noting they are fifth-grade graduates of Roan, that students can place in their home lawns.
Graduating fifth-grader Caleb Sanchez acknowledged the "safety" reasons behind forgoing a conventional celebration, and the drive-thru "was better than a Zoom graduation," he said. "At least you got something."
His mother, Penelope Mendez, echoed those sentiments, appreciating the drive-thru but lamenting the missed opportunity of the usual fifth-grade celebration, which she experienced with Caleb's brother, Jamir, a couple of years ago. She'll also miss Roan and the community created in the school.
"It's sad, to say goodbye to the teachers," she said. "The teachers are amazing, and we're getting attached to this school."
Like Caleb Sanchez, fellow graduating fifth-grader Rihanna Gonzalez was grateful for less crowding in Wednesday's setting, and she enjoyed admiring the decorations on vehicles.
"I'll miss my teachers," she said. "I got to make many new friends at Roan."
Her mother, Lacshia Gonzalez, who attended Roan herself, preferred the outdoor setting, as opposed to "being all squished up inside," especially considering health recommendations emphasizing social distancing during the pandemic.
"It's awesome they did this," she said. "To be honest, I think it's really neat."
Roan opted to hold Wednesday's ceremony in the evening, rather than the morning or afternoon, Parrott said. "We wanted to make sure parents who work (during the day) could come."
Janee Winfrey, mother of fifth-grade graduate Jah Harris, was "glad they did this for students, because they work hard all year and deserve to be honored," she said. "It's a big deal to leave Roan and go to middle school, where you grow up a bit."
Harris is "really excited to meet new people" in middle school, as his favorite aspect of Roan was creating new friendships, he said. That's why his role in Roan's gifted program, where he interacted regularly with students from all of Dalton's elementary schools, was a highlight of his Roan tenure.
This year's fifth-graders "may be the only class to graduate like this," in a drive-thru celebration, Winfrey observed. "I think this is exciting, to be part of history."
Additionally, students "got to see some friends they haven't been with" since distance learning measures took effect, said Ashley Edwards, another fifth-grade teacher. Students could also pick up items they left behind in March, "goodie bags teachers put together," and the graduation yard signs.
A couple of outstanding students, Alexis Mendez and Monica Velasquez, received additional commendations, including $50 Barnes & Noble gift cards, as they tied for the school's highest fifth-grade honor, the Spencer McCraven Award, this year, Parrott said. "It was such a tough decision that we went with a tie," only the second time there's been a tie for that laurel.
Velasquez "is such a hard worker who loves learning and always does anything to help," said fifth-grade teacher Kayla Dunn. "She has such joy and enthusiasm for everything she does, and she has such a bright future ahead of her."
Edwards "had Alexis for two years, and he went above and beyond to show growth," she said. "When we did digital learning, he was the first to log on each day, (demonstrating) he's a very responsible, mature child, and, overall, a great guy."
Teachers were grateful for the "closure" Wednesday's event provided for them, their students, and families, Dunn said. Furthermore, "it's a little ray of light (for these students) who had their fifth-grade years cut short."
