DALTON, Ga. — During a work session on Monday, Dalton Public Schools administrators and Board of Education members discussed the progress of distance learning since the system was forced to shutter buildings in mid-March due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
As the system moved to digital learning for the final couple of months of this school year, educators first focused on core content areas, then moved to groups of students in need of additional support as well as those requiring accelerated work, said Laura Orr, chief academic officer. The system has already started examining possibilities for distance learning this summer should that be necessary.
Students are still expected to work and learn via online education even during this unprecedented time, said Tim Scott, superintendent. "We are grading work and still introducing new concepts."
Those who don't turn in work are treated as if they'd come to class and simply placed their head down on their desk for the period, with teachers — and, if necessary, principals — contacting parents, Scott said. "We want to make sure our kids are moving forward."
School social workers may also be involved, Orr said. "Sometimes, we're not sure why they aren't doing the work, (so we) have to investigate."
On Canvas is the main platform for distance learning for Dalton Public Schools students. Users jumped from 6,000 to more than 8,000 as the system moved to all-digital learning, said Nick Sun, director of school support. Activities, canvas courses, content, discussions and usage all "increased significantly," as well.
School board members praised the manner in which the system has transitioned to online learning.
"This is how it should work," said Sam Sanders, who is in his first year on the board. "I think our system has been a shining example."
Online education has been "excellent," said Tulley Johnson, a member of the board for two decades. "All the hard work years ago on digital learning has paid off."
Beginning this week, however, the system is moving to digital learning only four days per week, Scott said. Friday becomes a "planning day," where students can catch up on work, and teachers can communicate with parents and instructional coaches.
School meals
Dalton Public Schools will continue to provide breakfasts and lunches to students daily despite classes not being conducted inside buildings, using a dozen sites for meals and utilizing 20 buses — one of which carries 400 daily meals on it — for deliveries, said Wimberly Brackett, director of school nutrition. "We exceeded 20,000 (meals) in the third week" of this service.
Roughly 20 employees are at Dalton Middle School and another 10 are at City Park School to continue school meal service for students, Brackett said. Employees are working two weeks on and two weeks off, which has "really helped morale."
Nurses are present at both locations checking temperatures of employees daily before they report for duty, and "we have not had any issues there," she said. While some systems have scaled back meal services to three days per week, Brackett plans to continue serving five days a week, as "I think everyone is happy with a five-day schedule."
Tech connections
Dalton Public Schools has partnered with Dalton Utilities to connect more than 300 students who previously didn't have internet access so they can learn along with their peers during this time of online education, said Stuart Davis, director of technology and telecommunications for Dalton Public Schools. Furthermore, three elementary schools — Blue Ridge, City Park and Park Creek — and Dalton High School have extended wireless access into their parking lots for families, and they also each offer tech support for students for several hours daily.
Additionally, this is "virtual spirit week" for Dalton Public Schools, said Pat Holloway, the system's chief of staff. Perhaps the highlight of the week will be a Facebook watch party on Thursday at 5:30 p.m. for the premiere of the school system's new video, and "I hope everyone will (participate in) that."
Perkins Act
Jennifer Phinney, a director of school support, briefed the school board members on changes to the Perkins Act, which provides federal funds to states so they can facilitate connections between secondary and post-secondary institutions and employers, aligning learning programs to best serve the needs of local economies.
Under adjustments that took effect in July 2019, the Perkins Act now aligns closer with other federal programs and places greater emphasis on equity, access and special populations, Phinney said. The state receives roughly $45 million in funding under the Perkins Act, approximately $80,000-$90,000 of which filters to Dalton Public Schools.
The system has completed a comprehensive local needs assessment, as required, and funds will be allocated to meet needs identified by that assessment, she said. The emphasis is on high-pay, high-skill and in-demand jobs.
