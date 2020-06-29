DALTON, Ga. — Contractor and builder Kim Woods said he was looking at his business checking account one day earlier this year.
"I just happened to click on a check and saw (secretary Robyn Rita Johnson) had mobile deposited a check into her bank account," he said. "I said, 'Why is she depositing a check on Thursday when she doesn't get her payroll check on Friday?' I looked at it and saw it wasn't a payroll check."
That led Woods to start reviewing other checks, and what he saw led him to contact the Whitfield County Sheriff's Office.
After an investigation, Johnson, 39, 111 Golf View Drive, Cohutta, was arrested in May and charged with first-degree forgery and felony theft by deception. According to a sheriff's office incident report, Johnson stole $110,993.75 from the Whitfield County-based company. Woods said the thefts took place over three and a half years.
"She stared working for us in the early part of 2014," he said. "She was a secretary and did accounting, accounts receivable and payable, payroll. Those sorts of things. She could not sign checks. I was the only one who was supposed to be signing checks. She forged my signature on checks she wrote to herself."
Woods says Johnson would write herself a check to herself and mobile deposit it in her checking account.
"Then she would enter that check in QuickBooks (an accounting program) like we'd paid a vendor," he said.
A number for Johnson could not be found. District Attorney Bert Poston said that if Johnson has retained an attorney that attorney has not contacted his office. Georgia courts have been under an emergency order suspending most business before the courts because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) since March, and Poston says the case has been on hold and there are currently no court dates set for the case. The emergency order expires July 13.
