Self-care considered critical during the stress of a pandemic

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

Students — virtual or in the conventional classroom — bring "outside noise" with them to their learning, be it domestic violence in their home, COVID-19 illnesses or deaths among their relatives, lost jobs for parents due to the pandemic's impact on the economy or food and/or housing insecurity, Tracie Hogan Simmons, lead social worker and counselor for Whitfield County Schools, explained during a meeting of the Kiwanis Club of Dalton. "Life goes on outside" of the boundaries of school.