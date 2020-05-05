Signs announcing Olive Garden 'coming soon' are a 'hoax'

Dalton, GA (30720)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, some strong early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low 52F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.