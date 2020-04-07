'Siren Sisters forever': Dalton Middle students triumph as musical trio

Dalton Middle School drama teacher Courtenay Cholovich, left, talks with, from left, Kinsley Stephens, Eva Ashcraft and Molly Watts as they prepared for a production of "Peter Pan" last month. Ashcraft, Stephens and Watts excelled at the Georgia Jr. Thespian Conference and earned the opportunity to perform this summer at the International Thespian Festival with their song, "To Be a Siren," from "Orphie & the Book of Heroes," which was the middle school's 2019 spring musical.