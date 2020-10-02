Spirer sold carpet as fashion, not just a commodity

DALTON, Ga. — In 1977, Horizon Industries sent samples of its Safari collection, which featured zebra, antelope and leopard patterns, to the Hluhluwe Game Preserve in South Africa. A company representative came back with photos of Zulu tribesmen giving their approval to the authenticity of the patterns.
The campaign earned Horizon and its president, Peter Richman Spirer, the “Hype of the Year Award” from The New York Times.
“We were selling floorcovering like 400 other manufacturers,” said Sandy Mishkin, who worked at Horizon and was a long-time friend of Spirer. “The difference was that Peter was selling fashion. He thought of it as fashion. He elevated a commodity with taste and fashion.”
Spirer, a member of the World Floor Covering Association Hall of Fame, passed away on Sept. 11 at his home in Cartersville. He was 89.
Born in Brooklyn, New York, Spirer earned a business degree from the University of Miami and was recruited into the executive training program of the Macy’s department store in New York City in the early 1950s.
“One of the great things about that program was that it let you get a peek into all of the departments of the company,” said his son Peter S. Spirer. “He recognized the tremendous opportunity in floorcovering.”
Peter Richman Spirer later took a job at Stitt and Howell, a major floorcovering distributor, and began making regular trips to Dalton to visit the many carpet mills. In 1961, he and his family moved to Dalton, where he started to work for Painter Carpet Mills as vice president of sales. He quickly rose to president.
In 1970, Spirer started Tile Company of America (TCA), which sold carpet tiles. And in 1972, he founded Horizon.
“He thought there was a lack of fashion in carpet and that was something he could bring to it,” his son said. “But it wasn’t just design and fashion, he pioneered a number of new and different tufting methods.”
Producers of the popular TV show “Dynasty” used Horizon’s carpets in the 1980s for the interiors of the luxurious homes featured in the prime-time series. That led to the creation of the Dynasty Carrington House Collection, a partnership between the TV series and Horizon.
“The thing about that is he didn’t approach them. The producers approached him because they had so many viewers contacting them asking about the carpets,” his son said.
Spirer served as chairman of the Carpet and Rug Institute (CRI) in 1980 and served on its board for a number of years.
“Peter, as one of the first chairmen of CRI, was a special leader and figure in our industry,” CRI President Joe Yarbrough said. “His leadership and ability to innovate helped shape our industry.”
By 1983, Horizon was the sixth-largest carpet manufacturer in the nation, employing some 2,200.
“My father was known as somebody who could walk through the mill and remember everybody’s name,” said Peter S. Spirer. “He knew a little bit about almost everyone who worked there.”
“You remember the things that are important to you,” said Mishkin. “And his people were important to Peter.”
Peter Richman Spirer was one of the founders, in 1963, of the Creative Arts Guild.
“The arts were always very important to Peter,” said Mishkin. “He collected art. He collected old books, and when he bought a house, no matter what shape it was in when he bought it, he would soon have it looking like something you would photograph for an architecture magazine.”
“Art was something that was very important to all of us, and we saw a need here in Dalton,” said Marie Stull Crosby, another one of the Guild’s founders.
In 1992, Spirer sold Horizon to Mohawk Industries. But he didn’t retire.
“He helped start the restaurant Mumbo Jumbo and nightclub Tongue and Groove (both in Atlanta) which is still around,” said his son.
Julian Saul, founder of Queen Carpets and retired president of Shaw Industries, is quoted in Spirer’s obituary, “Pete was a real visionary in the carpet industry, and his marketing and styling skills were unsurpassed. He will always be remembered as a wonderful friend and someone who had a real zest for life.”
“Peter was completely an original,” Robert “Bob” Shaw, the co-founder of Shaw Industries and the founder of Engineered Floors, is quoted in Spirer’s obituary. “He was always looking at how to do things in new and innovative ways. Without a doubt he was an icon of our industry.”
