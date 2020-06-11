SPLOST supporters pleasantly surprised by margin of victory

DALTON, Ga. — Fifteen months after Whitfield County voters defeated one Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) in a landslide, they approved a second, smaller SPLOST by an almost identical margin.
On Tuesday, voters approved a four-year, $66 million SPLOST by 9,338 votes (58.7%) to 6,577 votes (41.3%). A SPLOST is a 1% tax on most goods sold in a county. The money it generates can be used for capital projects and some other items but not operating expenses. The tax will start being collected on Oct. 1.
"I was a little surprised at the margin," said Chris Shiflett, chairman of a citizens advisory group that helped identify the projects that were on the SPLOST referendum.
"I felt like it would pass, particularly with the participation of the committee and all of the news coverage it got," Shiflett said. "But I never saw it getting 58 or 59%."
In a March 2019 special election, county voters defeated a six-year, $100 million SPLOST by 57.94% to 42.06%.
"I think the process worked," Shiflett said of Tuesday's results.
He said the citizens advisory committee "gave transparency to how we came up with the project list. The meetings were open to the public. Few people attended them. But they were well covered by the newspaper, so those who wanted to keep up with the process could."
The 16-person committee met twice weekly for almost five months in 2019.
Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said she thinks the 2020 SPLOST passed because "there was more citizen involvement before the project list was final. I think the fact it is four years also made a big difference to people. Looking back, I wish we had put one administrative building in the SPLOST last year and made it five years."
The 2019 SPLOST contained about $23 million for two new administrative buildings, something opponents claimed was extravagant.
Both Shiflett and Laughter, who spearheaded the formation of the citizens advisory committee, said they hope the county will form similar committees to help put together project lists for future SPLOSTs.
The SPLOST that was approved provides $6 million for repairs to the county courthouse, including a new roof, and $850,000 in security upgrades for the county jail, including a new electronic control system for doors. Those projects are considered Tier 1 projects that are funded before local governments split the rest of the money.
Much of the work on the courthouse and the jail has already been completed, paid for from the county's general fund. The plan is to reimburse the general fund from the SPLOST collections.
After the Tier 1 projects are paid for, the rest of the money collected will be split by the county and the cities in it based on population.
Whitfield County is expected to receive $38.1 million, which will provide:
• Approximately $13 million for the recreation department to construct a new Riverbend Park near Southeast Whitfield High School and $2.3 million for improvements to fields at Westside Park and the Miracle Field. Riverbend Park will include four turf multipurpose fields, a community center with two gyms, and two turf football/soccer fields.
• $9.4 million for Public Works for paving, structures and equipment replacement.
• $4.9 million for sewer expansion to the Carbondale interchange, the Connector 3 interchange and north along Cleveland Highway to about Frontier Trail to encourage economic development in those areas.
• Almost $4.7 million for the fire department to retire bond debt on Station 12 in the south end of the county, upgrade six of the county’s 12 oldest fire stations, replace two fire engines and provide alternative response vehicles to three of the busiest stations.
• $1.5 million for the sheriff’s office for vehicle replacements.
• $1.2 million for the Dalton-Whitfield County Public Library, which will unlock another $2 million in funding from the state. The library will use that money to, among other things, add 1,500 square feet and renovate another 1,500 square feet of the 33,648-square-foot building.
• $700,000 for interest on possible bonds to jumpstart projects.
• $300,000 for brush removal and development of trails at Rocky Face Ridge Park.
• $200,000 for expansion and improvements at the county animal shelter.
The city of Dalton is expected to receive some $19 million, which will provide:
• Some $11.2 million for a new John Davis Recreation Center and for soccer fields and other work at Heritage Point Park. The City Council plans to build the new recreation center through its general fund and reimburse the general fund from the SPLOST.
• $2.6 million for a new ladder truck and two new pumper trucks for the fire department.
• $2.5 million for roads, bridges and streets, and stormwater projects, as well as vehicles for the Public Works Department.
• $2.4 million for a new building for storing and processing evidence for the Dalton Police Department and various equipment for the police and fire departments.
• $425,000 to renovate the kitchen and dining areas of the Dalton-Whitfield Senior Center.
The city of Varnell is expected to receive $1.055 million. The largest item on its project list is $267,000 for capital improvements in its parks and recreation department, which include playground equipment, a dog park and a covered picnic area.
Varnell will also use $240,000 for a new garbage truck, $190,000 for new police vehicles and equipment, $150,000 for a Public Works maintenance facility, $100,000 to extend sewer to more of the city and $35,000 for sidewalks.
The city of Tunnel Hill is expected to receive $490,945. The largest item on its projects list is $300,000 for the city’s historic train depot. Officials hope to turn it into a community center. They have already put $600,000 from the city's share of the 2015 SPLOST into the project as well as $300,000 from a grant from the Appalachian Regional Commission.
The city will also use $145,945 for sewer and sidewalks, and $45,000 for police vehicles and equipment.
The town of Cohutta is expected to receive $378,560. The biggest item on its list is $150,000 for renovations to town buildings.
Cohutta will also use $125,000 for public safety. It will also use $53,560 for park improvements and $50,000 for equipment for its buildings and grounds department.
