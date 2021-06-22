Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

"Voting access with full participation" is integral to the democratic process, and "your vote is your voice," state Rep. Jasmine Clark, D-Lilburn, told the audience in The Weaving Room at The Mill in Dalton on Saturday during the Juneteenth Jubilee Gala. "There is so much power in your right to vote that we had to fight, march and even die for it."