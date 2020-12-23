DALTON, Ga. — After being exposed to fellow lawmakers with COVID-19, state Sen. Chuck Payne, R-Dalton, ended a quarantine Monday feeling fine.
"I tested negative and never had any symptoms," he said.
He and other Republican members of the Legislature met Dec. 6-8 in Athens to discuss the upcoming legislative session. Three days later, he got a call from a fellow lawmaker.
"On Tuesday (Dec. 8) night, the caucus had a long meeting from 4:30 to 10:30 without a break for supper," Payne said. "After it was over a few of us went to Waffle House to get something to eat. The very next day the person sitting across from me found out he had COVID, and a couple of days later the person sitting next to me found out he had COVID. But I never did."
Payne declined to name the lawmakers, but he said they were not local.
"They were from south of here," he said. "From what I understand, both are doing very well."
This is the second time Payne has had to quarantine because of exposure to COVID-19 from another lawmaker.
In March, Sen. Brandon Beach, R-Alpharetta, tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in a vote to ratify Gov. Brian Kemp's public health emergency declaration. Both Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan and House Speaker David Ralston sent emails to members of the legislature, encouraging all who were at the Capitol that day to self-quarantine for 14 days.
State Rep. Jason Ridley, R-Chatsworth, was also exposed at that time and had to quarantine.
Ridley said he was not exposed at the caucus meeting earlier this month.
"I'm taking this seriously," said Payne. "I'm wearing a mask everywhere I go. But I do have business that has to be taken care of. This disease spreads pretty easily, and you can't let your guard down."
