'Students feel more in control': Elementary teachers adjust to new model

DALTON, Ga. — While Dalton Public Schools elementary educators and students have adjusted to distance learning, both teachers and children miss their daily interactions.
All staff members reported to schools March 16-17 to construct digital learning lessons for students. Extended Digital Learning 2.0 started March 18 and will continue through the end of the school year due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
"I've been doing this for a long time, and this is so unreal, but our system has done a fabulous job," said Mary Kiker, a first-grade teacher at Brookwood. "Our instructional coaches have gotten together and planned, putting everything in place kids need to learn."
At Brookwood, all teachers have Seesaw remote learning accounts, which they use to communicate with parents, but Kiker also uses Zoom, email and her phone to remain in touch with students and their families, she said. And those interactions often happen at night, because many families have atypical schedules during this crisis.
All second-graders at Blue Ridge taught by Maddie Stephens have one-to-one devices with them at home, and Dalton Public Schools has also worked to make sure every student has internet access, which is "incredible," she said. Still, not all students have consistent schedules due to their family situations, so Stephens has had "to be flexible," sometimes "staying up pretty late."
Stephens is also grateful Dalton Utilities has stepped up to help provide internet access to students who previously lacked that, she said. "We're so thankful."
By the end of March, "everyone in my class had internet access and a device," Kiker said. As teachers, "we're assisting, answering questions, and encouraging children and parents."
Zoom meetings
Zoom has also been invaluable for Stephens and her fellow Blue Ridge teachers as they work with students.
"Through Zoom, I've been able to talk to them and explain things," said Stephens. Her class meets on Zoom each day at noon, and "I teach at that time, going through all the materials for the day."
"They can ask questions, and I have some support team members hop on with me, too, which is what they do daily" when school is in session, she said. "The instructional coaches have been a big load off of our shoulders."
Ashley Edwards, a fifth-grade teacher at Roan, uses Zoom with her students at the same time each day, and any students not on the Zoom receive a call that day from her and/or her co-teacher, she said. "We've also sent them letters and cards" through the mail.
On Zoom, Stephens can show students her screen, and they can show her their screens, she said. It also offers a whiteboard function, which is ideal for math instruction.
Subjects vary
Some subject areas can be retrofitted to online learning better than others, Stephens said. For example, "I love teaching reading, but it's tricky now, because I can't hear them reading."
On the other hand, "math has been really cool to see," she said. "We do 'Numbers Talks' in class every day, and a number of kids have sent videos explaining their work."
Science and social studies have been the easiest subjects to transition to distance learning, because "there are so many great things online for kids to see," Kiker said. For example, students watched a pair of videos on "what animals need to live, then did an activity to follow up" for an assignment.
More than anything else, she's urging families to read at home, she said. "Nothing can take the place of reading in person in school, but I'll assign them books to read, and I can find a way to get them more books if they need them."
As the weeks wore on, Kiker did more reading to her students over Zoom, followed by book discussions, she said. She also did more Numbers Talks, where students analyze their processes for solving math problems.
Math is the hardest subject to teach online, but Edwards films herself discussing the subject for students, and she's given them her cellphone number to call with questions at any time, she said. "They are willing to ask questions, and they call at all hours."
Digital assignments have been "at the right level for me," although "some questions are really hard," said Luis Ruelas, a fifth-grader at Roan. "It takes me about three hours for (assignments) with hard questions."
Diego Fraire, also a fifth-grader at Roan, enjoys learning at home, though "it is a lot of work to do," he said. "The easiest part of digital learning is the videos, and the hardest is the long writing."
Genesis Hernandez finds herself more susceptible to distractions while learning at home, said the Roan fifth-grader. She does appreciate, however, how "students feel more in control with what they're doing" in digital learning.
Developing a routine
Kiker believes it's incumbent upon her to comment on work students submit, and she's told students they're welcome to divide their duties during the day so they aren't simply staring at screens for hours on end, she said. And while assignments are broken down Monday-Friday, students can also work on weekends, if that fits their schedule better.
At Roan, every classroom teacher is paired with another educator, and Edwards is teamed with Sara Stevens, an art teacher, which has allowed them to engage in a wide variety of enrichment activities with fifth-graders, including art projects and read-alouds, Edwards said. After one read-aloud about how "words are powerful," students created inspirational signs to hang around their homes.
It's also paramount to tend to the physical needs of students during this time, so "we want to get them up and moving," which is why her class did a house scavenger hunt during one of the early weeks of digital learning, Edwards said. "We want to provide some fun and some sense of normalcy to take their minds off what is happening in the world."
Striving for a semblance of normalcy is one reason her students have continued Motivation Mondays during distance learning, she said. Students select a Roan staffer to send inspirational messages to, and Edwards has maintained that practice, with Stevens sending those messages to the recipient.
Stephens messages students on Canvas and leaves comments on their work as feedback, she said. Each day, Stephens begins with a morning message to students, a video of herself, which has "made this more personal."
Stephens also uses ClassDojo, an educational technology communication app and website, to communicate with parents, she said. ClassDojo offers a feed for photos and videos, as well as translation of messages.
"Parents have stepped up and worked really hard," she said. "They are getting to see more of what their (children) do in school, and that's a big positive."
Teaching the whole child
While students "like sleeping longer and being in their pajamas, they miss that socialization" of school, Edwards said. She's heard many times from them, "When can I see you again? When can I see my friends again?"
A majority of the digital activities "are really fun," said Roan fifth-grader Alexis Mendez. On the other hand, "the thing that I like least is that we don't get to (see) anybody in person, and some of the work is a little complicated."
Valeria Hernandez-Razo has a passion for science, so she tends to finish those assignments quickly, said the Roan fifth-grader. However, "what I miss about school is seeing my friends, learning new things in school to understand, and seeing my teachers."
Jesus Pacheco echoed those sentiments.
"I miss my friends and teachers," said the Roan fifth-grader. "That may be the only thing I (dislike) about digital learning."
While students miss school, "and I miss them, I have a solid relationship with my students, and we haven't stopped learning," Stephens said. "It's not easy, but we're pushing through, and we are all in this together."
Looking toward the future
Stephens dedicated the first few days of online learning simply to training students on the Canvas platform, since not all of them understood it, she said. Students also had to adjust to submitting all work digitally, and while "the first couple of days were (tricky), they've gotten the hang of it."
She also believes this period of forced digital learning will lead to more online instruction in the future.
"There will be more integration of technology in instruction," she said. "In the future, I will teach my students how to do this."
The fifth-graders have had very little trouble adjusting to learning digitally; in fact, "they can teach me so many things," Edwards said with a chuckle. "We are so basic compared to what they are teaching us, and it's been great, because some students who I didn't see this (assertiveness) from in class are taking the initiative now because technology is their interest."
Editor's note: In an effort to keep the community updated on news about the new coronavirus (COVID-19), articles posted to our website under "Breaking News" are available to everyone for free, whether or not you're a subscriber. We encourage you to support us by subscribing to the Daily Citizen-News or by buying a copy of the newspaper at a local store or newspaper box.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.