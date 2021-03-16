Students will be 'real winners' when Dalton opens magnet high school

Ryan Anderson/Daily Citizen-News

The Dalton Academy will be "a wall-to-wall academy school" where every student will select one of eight pathways, said Matt Mederios, who served as principal of Varsity Lakes Middle School in Lee County, Florida, for a handful of years before becoming principal of The Dalton Academy. The goal is for students to begin their pathway in ninth grade, complete it in 11th grade, and spend the balance of 12th grade in work-based learning.