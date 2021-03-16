Students will be 'real winners' when Dalton opens magnet high school

DALTON, Ga. — Among other benefits, The Dalton Academy’s smaller enrollment compared to Dalton High School will “allow us to really get to know our students,” according to the school’s principal.
“I’m a relationships person, and I think that’s so important,” Matt Mederios, principal of The Dalton Academy, said recently during a community meeting at the Mack Gaston Community Center about the new magnet high school for students in grades 10-12. By genuinely connecting with students, school administrators, counselors and teachers can truly understand the students’ goals, and then “we can put them on the pathway to success.”
Dalton High School currently has more than 2,000 students, but The Dalton Academy will have only 600-700, said Mederios, who spent 18 years working in the high school setting, including five as a principal and another handful as assistant principal in charge of curriculum development. The Dalton Academy will be “a small learning community for personalized and individualized attention.”
The Dalton Academy has room to expand to as many as 900 students, though, said Dalton Public Schools Superintendent Tim Scott. There’s land on the school’s site that could be used to add about eight more classrooms, which would increase capacity by roughly 200.
Beginning with the 2021-22 academic year, students in grades six and seven will attend the new Hammond Creek Middle School, while students in grades eight and nine will attend Dalton Junior High School, which will be on the current Dalton Middle School campus. The Dalton Academy, also located on the current Dalton Middle School campus — which is being extensively remodeled for these changes — will be one of two public high schools in the city, along with Dalton High, which will also be a 10-12 school.
The renovation of the current sixth-grade wing at the middle school “looks phenomenal,” Mederios said. “Nearly $5 million has been poured into that.”
There will be “two quality high schools that both provide a great education” and allow students to excel in any endeavor of college and life, Scott said. “It’s a great opportunity for young people, and I’m super excited about it.”
The “real winners (of this grade reconfiguration) are the students,” and Mederios likes the fact that students get to choose their high school, he said. That forces “all of us to raise our game” in order to be selected by students.
Students will be able to switch schools, too, if necessary, Scott said. “Switching majors in college can be expensive, so we want to expose them to” various pathways in high school so they have a better idea what they want to do after high school.
Pathways and choices
All students currently in grades eight, nine, 10 and 11 have the opportunity to choose their school and intended pathway during a selection period that started Monday and closes April 16, Mederios said. “I’ve spoken to every student (in those grades), and the biggest thing I tell them is ‘Pick the best fit for you.’”
The Dalton Academy will be “a wall-to-wall academy school” where every student will select one of eight pathways (entrepreneurship and leadership, health care science and sports medicine, audio/visual technology and film, law enforcement/forensic science, sports and entertainment marketing and management, teaching as a profession, early childhood education and a translation program), said Mederios, who served as principal of Varsity Lakes Middle School in Lee County, Florida, for a handful of years before becoming principal of The Dalton Academy. The goal is for students to begin their pathway in ninth grade, complete it in 11th grade, and spend the balance of 12th grade in work-based learning.
Students can opt for more than one pathway, too, as there is room in the schedule, he said. Students will carry eight total classes at a time and follow an A-B block schedule where they take four courses one day, then the other four the next.
The pathway model makes students feel “they’re in a school within a school,” which fits into one of the academy’s main missions, a more intimate learning environment, he said. Various clubs at the school, from DECA, HOSA (Future Health Professionals, formerly known as Health Occupations Students of America) and Key Club to archery and digital photography, will also build “camaraderie.”
All students who opt for complete virtual learning will be enrolled at the academy, but whether they’re physically in the building or not, they can earn industry certifications, focus on project-based learning where they develop “real-world career skills,” and job-shadow as part of work-based learning, said Mederios, who was named the 2017 Lee County Person of the Year, the 2015-16 North Fort Myers Rotarian of the Year and the 2010 Assistant Principal of the Year in Lee County.
Like Dalton High, the magnet high school will provide dual enrollment (with college) opportunities.
For students in need of transportation to local colleges for classes, The Dalton Academy will have buses, Scott said. Buses will also be available to drop students off at a few points in the city following sports for those who need it.
Sports
The Dalton Academy will offer basketball, competitive dance, cross country, Esports, soccer, track and volleyball, with the possibility of additions, and athletes will compete under the Pumas banner, in keeping with Dalton Public Schools’ big cat theme for nicknames and mascots. While sports like football and lacrosse won’t be offered initially, administrators hope they can be eventually as student enrollment and participation grows.
The field currently on the middle school campus will be renovated to become a stadium, including bleachers to seat roughly 3,000, a press box and a concession stand, Mederios said. It will also be “Dalton’s only regulation soccer field.”
Among those eager to start at The Dalton Academy is Debra Pourquoi, who has been an elementary teacher for Dalton Public Schools but will move to the magnet school to be the head varsity girls basketball coach.
“I’m fortunate to be chosen” for the magnet school, said Pourquoi, a Dalton High graduate who has played basketball practically her entire life. She plans to tell her athletes that “we’ll still have the (Dalton) ‘D’ on our shirts, (but) it’ll be (for) Pumas instead of Catamounts.”
Her coaching philosophy is “togetherness,” and she’ll develop skills in her charges on the court that will translate off the court, such as leadership, she said.
“I support my players on and off the court, and I want to be a championship team on the court, in the classroom, and in the community.”
‘Real-world, hands-on experiences’
At The Dalton Academy, “real-world, hands-on experiences” will be prized, Mederios said. Toddlers will be cared for by early childhood education students, the sports medicine classroom will have hospital beds for healthcare, and Junior Achievement of Georgia is partnering with the school to provide real-life work for those interested in entrepreneurship, leadership and marketing.
Already, four staff members are certified to teach college courses on The Dalton Academy campus during the school day, he said. That reduces travel and expenses for students.
The Dalton Academy hosts an open house on Wednesday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 5 to 8 p.m. Visitors can meet with administrators, teachers and coaches in addition to touring the school.
More information on The Dalton Academy is available at https://tda.daltonpublicschools.com/. Mederios and Scott can be emailed at Matt.Mederios@Dalton.k12.ga.us and Tim.Scott@Dalton.k12.ga.us.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.