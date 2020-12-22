Trusting science: Hospital administers COVID-19 vaccine to employees

DALTON, Ga. — This is “history in the making,” Addie Allen said Monday as she administered Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to employees of Hamilton Medical Center.
“We need (this vaccine) desperately,” the licensed practical nurse added. “I’m so thankful and glad to be part of” this process.
The shot was “painless and simple,” said Patrick O’Ferrall, a certified registered nurse anesthetist who was among those to receive the vaccine Monday. “I have kids and an immunocompromised mother-in-law, so I’m getting (the vaccine to protect) them, too,” in addition to himself and his patients.
While there has been skepticism from some regarding COVID-19 vaccines, Dr. Lee Connor, an infectious disease specialist at Hamilton Medical Center, was the first Hamilton employee to receive the shot Friday, “leading by example,” he said. “I had a little soreness in my arm the day after, but that’s the case with most any vaccine, and I strongly encourage everyone to get vaccinated when it’s available to them.”
“It’s very, very safe, and very, very effective,” Connor said. “A 95% efficacy rate is pretty remarkable.”
As is the case “with anything new, there’s some mild trepidation, because we’re diving into the deep end, but I trust science,” said O’Ferrall. “We work in science, so we have to believe in science and trust science.”
Hamilton Medical Center received nearly 1,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine Friday, and “we started giving it (to employees) as soon as we got it,” Connor said. “We were able to do about 57 doses Friday, and we hope to do a couple hundred today.”
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses roughly 21 days apart for optimal effectiveness, so all those who received it Friday, Monday and the rest of this week will need the second shot in approximately three weeks, Connor said.
“Hopefully the supply chain continues to pump these out,” he said.
While there have been a few cases of allergic reactions to the vaccine in early administration across America, most of the recipients are doing “well,” and “everyone (at Hamilton) is doing very well, to my knowledge,” Connor said. Employees who receive the shot do wait for about 10 minutes after receiving the shot before returning to work duties, “just in case.”
Hamilton is administering the vaccine to staff based on tiers, with the first tier including those most at risk and those caring for COVID-19 patients, Connor said. That includes those in the intensive care unit, emergency room and “physicians with risky exposures, (such as) ears, nose and throat (specialists).”
The second tier is comprised of auxiliary, staff, regular nurses, physicians with less exposure to COVID-19 and maintenance staff, he said. The final tier includes “administrators and non-clinical personnel.”
Pharmacies like Walgreens and CVS are poised to soon start administering vaccines, Connor said.
“I believe (local pharmacies) will have the Moderna vaccine,” he said.
Moderna vaccine should begin arriving in Whitfield County this week or next, and there’s not much practical difference between Moderna’s vaccine and Pfizer’s for recipients, he said: “They both have excellent safety and efficacy data.”
“Whatever one is available to you, that’s the one I would pick,” he said. “I’d be happy to take either one, but we got the Pfizer (vaccine), so I took that one.”
The Whitfield County Health Department received an initial shipment of Pfizer’s vaccine and began administering it to health care workers from a variety of medical offices on Friday.
Because initial COVID-19 vaccine supplies are limited, the Georgia Department of Public Health at the state and local level is following the recommendations of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices by prioritizing the vaccine for health care personnel and residents of long-term care facilities, according to the North Georgia Health District. Additional COVID-19 vaccine information in Georgia is available at https://dph.georgia.gov/covid-vaccine.
After front-line health care workers and individuals in long-term care facilities are vaccinated, police, firefighters, teachers and grocery workers will be among those next in line, according to the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices. That next phase isn’t expected to begin until February, however, as there aren’t enough doses now to vaccinate all front-line health care workers and those in long-term care facilities, and states will ultimately decide the priority of vaccinations within their borders.
Operation Warp Speed — initiated by the federal government to accelerate the development, manufacturing and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines, therapeutics and diagnostics — aims to distribute 20 million COVID-19 vaccine doses this month, 60 million next month and 100 million by February, according to USA Today. Last week, nearly 3 million doses of Pfizer’s vaccine were distributed, with another 2 million expected this week, plus almost 6 million from Moderna, but other vaccines — including one from Johnson & Johnson, which expects to report initial safety and effectiveness data next month — remain in development.
Hamilton isn’t mandating its employees accept a vaccine, but “we strongly encourage” it, because “this is the biggest step we can take to slow down the spread” of COVID-19 locally, Connor said. “By keeping themselves safe, our employees also keep our patients — and our community — safe.”
As of Monday afternoon, Whitfield County had 9,918 cases of COVID-19, more than all but nine of Georgia’s 159 counties, and Whitfield County’s rate of 9,475 cases per 100,000 was third highest in the state, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health. In Whitfield County, 473 hospitalizations have been attributed to COVID-19, along with 108 deaths.
“Our numbers are so high in Whitfield County, but hopefully vaccines” can stem the COVID-19 tide, Connor said.
“There’s a lot of misinformation out there, and sadly some people believe that over science,” he said. “People should get the vaccine when it’s available to them, (because) it’s a team effort” to end this pandemic.
