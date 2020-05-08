Two dozen Dalton businesses apply for city loan program

DALTON, Ga. — Austin Culp, owner of Dalton’s Culprit Athletics, says his business has been off by more than half in each of the past two months due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and a state shelter-in-place order intended to reduce the spread of the disease.
“I have a multi-sport training complex that was forced to close because of the state mandate,” he said. “We ended up trying to maintain as much momentum as possible with virtual training. We went online and offered every single one of our services. That was a good Band-Aid, but it definitely did not replace what we did in person. Our revenue was down over 75% for the month of April and down over 50% for the month of March.”
Culp and some two dozen Dalton business owners have applied for the city’s Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program. The program is funded with $150,000 from the $255,543 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) money the city received under the CARES Act that was signed into law by President Donald Trump in March as well as $50,000 in unused funds from the city’s Minor Home Repair Program.
Community Development Block Grant is a U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development program targeted at urban areas with low incomes and high poverty that funds anti-poverty efforts, infrastructure construction and programs to reduce blight.
The city program will provide loans of up to $15,000 to for-profit businesses with 50 or fewer employees that can demonstrate that revenue has decreased 30% or more due to the pandemic and the related shutdown. The loans must be used to rehire or retain workers. The loans will be forgiven after two years if the owner meets all the requirements.
“We had to reduce from 15 coaches to four,” Culp said. “If I am able to get the loan, I will be able to bring more of my coaches back as things begin to pick up and keep them employed.”
Culp said business is coming back, but slowly.
“We have started coaching again,” he said. “But we are doing one-on-one coaching and small groups from the same household. But I’m coaching 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. one-on-one just to get people back into athletics.”
The loans will be awarded on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Businesses that receive the funds are required to submit monthly reports to the CDBG program office providing proof that they have used the funds for retention/rehire of low-moderate-income employees,” said Dalton Chief Financial Officer Cindy Jackson. “If proper reporting is not submitted, then the funds will be due back to the city.”
Jackson said the city’s Community Development Block Grant consultant, BluLynx Solutions of Roswell, is reviewing the applications to make sure they are complete. After that is finished, the business owners must attend a mandatory meeting where the reporting criteria will be explained.
“We are going to sit down and say ‘This is what will be required. You are going to have to turn in your payroll tax reports each month. If you have a low-income employee and they take another job or quit, you have to replace them with another low-income worker,’” said Jackson. “There will be an agreement in place, and you will have to meet the requirements or you’ll have to repay the funds.”
The businesses that have applied for the loans range from healthcare clinics to restaurants to tattoo studios.
Shannon Terry, owner of the Unkut Productions tattoo and piercing studio, said his shop was completely shut down for five weeks, and even with the shelter-in-place order lifted it will take time for business to bounce back.
“I haven’t had any income coming in,” he said. “My employees haven’t had any income coming in. I have two employees. I hope this loan can keep us going until business picks back up.”
The MedNow urgent care clinic has also applied for one of the loans.
City Council member Gary Crews is the practice manager at the clinic. He said he has recused himself from any involvement in the loan process and referred questions to the owner, Dr. Steven Foster. Foster said the clinic remained open during the shelter-in-place order as an essential business.
“But so many people were afraid of the virus, they were avoiding getting treated for other things, and our patient volume dropped tremendously, starting around mid-February,” Foster said.
He said at the same time the payment schedule from insurance companies “has really stretched out.”
“So you are not getting revenue in for the patients you do treat,” he said. “We are trying our best not to have a mass layoff. I’ve never had layoffs, even after the 2008 crash.”
Foster said he has about 30 employees.
“A lot of them are not people I consider full time, but they are full time under labor law,” he said. “They get 26 to 32 hours a week, and that’s what they want to get.”
Foster said about 75% of his staff are moms who prefer a flexible schedule.
The businesses that have applied for the Small Business Stabilization Forgivable Loan Program are:
• California Cars
• CR&G dba Cyra’s Restaurant
• Culprit Athletics
• Daletena Monarca
• Dental Arts of Dalton
• Juli-Yo dba The Sweet Spot
• LA Transmission & General Mechanics
• Las Chicas Boutique, La Plazita
• Los Pablos Mexican Restaurant
• MedNow Inc.
• Natural Life Chiropractic
• Pay4Less
• SABK dba Buckin’ Burrito
• Senal Satellite
• SK Trader dba Metro by T-Mobile
• Sol de Mayo
• Tammy Samples Inc. dba Sample Stars
• The Perfect Cup
• Three Oaks Custom Cabinets
• Tjera de Oro Golden Scissors Salon
• Totally Enterprises
• Triple L Construction
• Unkut Productions
• Vallarta Taqueria
