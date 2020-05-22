VARNELL, Ga. — Varnell Police Department Lt. Kyle Moreno says he wants to “help the department progress and move forward. I’m looking forward to it.”
The Varnell City Council named Moreno as the sole finalist for police chief at its Tuesday meeting.
Moreno has been with the department since 2016.
He was assistant police chief in Cohutta from April 2018 to June 2019.
He also served as an officer with the Dalton State College Police Department from 2015 to 2018 and has a diploma in criminal justice technology from Georgia Northwestern Technical College.
Mayor Tom Dickson said three other candidates the City Council interviewed withdrew from consideration before the Tuesday meeting, with one citing financial considerations.
The council did not advertise a salary. Interim Police Chief Lyle Grant is paid $51,000 a year.
One council member said Wednesday he is disappointed that the other candidates withdrew before the process had been completed but believes Moreno is a solid choice.
“Looking at all four candidates, I thought they were all very well qualified,” said council member Sandy Pangle. “That’s why we selected them for interviews. I think we could have picked any one of the four and still had a winner.”
Grant said in June 2019 he would retire from the department at the end of that year. The announcement came after the City Council voted unanimously to reinstate Grant, who had been on paid administrative leave since April 30.
A Whitfield County grand jury declined to indict Grant for providing a county-owned, encrypted radio to a Dalton wrecker service.
Dickson said in December he had asked Grant to remain on as interim police chief until a search for his successor could be completed.
The city began advertising the position in January and received 14 applications.
Council members had narrowed the list to four that they wanted to bring in for interviews in March when Gov. Brian Kemp issued a shelter-in-place order.
That order expired April 30, and the council members brought candidates in for interviews during the past two weeks.
The police department has four full-time officers and also utilizes several part-time officers as needed.
Council members are expected to vote on whether to confirm Moreno on Thursday, June 4.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.