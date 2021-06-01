DALTON, Ga. — Whitfield County Schools will gain a valuable asset, according to several current and former members of the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners, given County Administrator Mark Gibson’s decision to accept the position of chief operations officer for the school system later this summer.
“I appreciate the board members, both past and present, giving me this opportunity to excel both professionally and personally,” Gibson said in a press release from the county. “It’s been a great experience. The county’s been great to me. I have no complaints about anything or anybody.”
Gibson has been county administrator since January 2011.
“Mark is just a super nice guy, very knowledgeable about county operations and very easy to work with,” said former Board of Commissioners chairman Lynn Laughter, who worked with Gibson for eight years. “This is a big loss for the county, but a big gain for the county schools.”
Commissioner Barry Robbins has worked with Gibson for the past six years.
“It has been a pleasure to work with Mark,” he said. “I wish him all the best.”
“The Board of Commissioners would like to thank Mr. Gibson for his 10-plus years of service to our board and more importantly his service to the whole Whitfield County community,” commission Chairman Jevin Jensen said in the press release. “We genuinely wish him the very best in his new endeavor and are pleased he will still be helping our community and its kids to prosper.”
At the time Gibson was hired, the county had had four administrators in the previous 10 years. Commissioners said they were hoping to have greater continuity in the position.
“I think we got that,” said Commissioner Greg Jones, who was on the board at the time and has worked with Gibson for the past 10 years. “I would like to see him stay even longer. But this is a great opportunity for him, and I wish him the best.”
Gibson is Whitfield County’s second-longest serving county administrator. Lenard Whaley served just over 30 years.
“The average tenure for a county administrator in Georgia is just over five years,” said former Board of Commissioners chairman Mike Babb, who was on the board that hired Gibson. “After one or two elections, you get new people on the board, and they want their own person as administrator. I think it speaks to the job Mark has been doing that he has served so long.”
Gibson will oversee facilities, nutrition, project management and public safety for the school system. That role is currently performed by assistant superintendent Mike Ewton. The Board of Education named Ewton the next superintendent in April after Judy Gilreath announced her retirement effective at the end of June.
The school board named Gibson operations director at a called meeting this week.
“Mark’s background in leadership and management of a wide range of operational departments and projects make him well suited for the position,” Ewton said in a statement. “He has managed operating and capital budgets and is used to working with multiple internal and external constituencies. As COO for the school district, Mark will oversee and support department directors and coordinators who manage the following functions: student transportation, facilities construction and maintenance, school nutrition, technology, procurement and school safety.”
Ewton said he has “known and worked with Mark for many years. I have found him to be of good character with a leadership style that will help our operations division continue to work together as a strong team and continuously improve services that affect safe and supportive learning environments.”
Gibson’s last day with the county government will be July 30. Some commissioners said they hope that will give them time to conduct the search for a new administrator and hire that person before or soon after Gibson departs to ensure a smooth transition.
“The candidate will need to be a proven leader that can help take Whitfield County to the next level, be a change agent to drive our strategic objectives forward to successful completion, and most importantly always put the citizens of Whitfield County first,” said Jensen in the press release.
A 1992 graduate of Northwest Whitfield High School, Gibson was born and raised in Whitfield County.
Gibson has a bachelor’s degree in justice studies from Georgia Southern University and a master’s of public administration from Columbus State University. He served as city administrator of Varnell for almost three years before becoming county administrator. Before taking the Varnell position, Gibson was the city manager of Alma, a small town in South Georgia about 116 miles southwest of Savannah. Gibson has also worked as the Dalton Municipal Court administrator and as an officer with the Dalton Police Department.
“I’m proud of what we’ve done here the past 10 years and wish nothing but the best for the employees and my coworkers,” Gibson said in the press release. “I leave here on great terms with the board members and employees; it’s just a family decision on my part, some life changes, my father passing away this past year, some additional responsibilities I have to my family. It’s just a good opportunity that presented itself to me. For the sake of my family, it’s just the best decision for me.”
According to the press release, Gibson “considers the expansion of the recreation department among the accomplishments he’s most proud of, including the Miracle Field, Westside Park, revamp of Edwards Park and the upcoming Riverbend Park and Rocky Face Ridge Park.
“He also cited the updated communications system for 911 and public safety, economic success including the Carbondale Business Park, courthouse renovations and two additional fire stations, equipment and personnel that dropped the county’s ISO rating to a 3.”
The Insurance Services Office rating is used by insurance companies to set homeowners’ insurance rates. The scale is 1 to 10. The lower the rating, the better.
