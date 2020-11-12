DALTON, Ga. — Whitfield County Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter declined Tuesday afternoon to comment on a video that went viral earlier in the day, appearing on YouTube and Facebook.
Some of the people sharing the video, which was apparently taken before the commissioners’ virtual meeting Monday night when they discussed a possible mask mandate, say it shows her saying “all the crazies are coming out,” but the closed captioning on YouTube shows her saying “all the crazies are coming in,” as participants in the Zoom meeting begin to sign in.
“I’ve got approximately 45 days left, and I just want to do the best job I can as commission chair for the rest of my term,” Laughter said Tuesday afternoon.
In the video, after Laughter made the remark about “the crazies,” a male voice, identified on screen as County Administrator Mark Gibson, says, “Hey, Harold, try to join in now. Yeah, join our video,” in apparent reference to Commissioner Harold Brooker.
A voice can then be heard saying, “Now, we do have some attendees signed in as well.”
Brooker can then be seen on the screen and heard saying, “You know what I’m getting now, Lynn?”
He says people are calling to tell him they are “not for mandating masks and hanging up.”
Commissioners discussed a possible mandate that people wear masks in public to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19) during the meeting. The measure failed for lack of a motion. A motion by Brooker to recommend that people wear masks was voted down 2-1 with Commissioners Greg Jones and Barry Robbins, who was under quarantine after testing positive for the disease, voting against it. Commissioner Roger Crossen is in the hospital in intensive care after testing positive for the disease, and Laughter typically votes only in the event of a tie.
Brooker said Tuesday afternoon he did not recall hearing Laughter’s remark about “the crazies,” and their conversation began when he logged in and told her about the phone calls he was getting.
Laughter laughs before telling Brooker she is “so sorry.”
“i’m mad at Charles Oliver about that,” she says in apparent reference to a Daily Citizen-News story that was posted online earlier in the day about the meeting and the possible mask mandate.
She adds that Brooker should be in favor of a mandate because he is in a “high-risk category.”
A second video, apparently shot at the same time, shows Laughter saying, “Just in honor of Roger, if anything else, we ought to mandate masks.”
“Well, I’m going to let somebody else do that,” Brooker said.
“Yeah, Biden,” Laughter said, apparently in reference to reports that presumptive President-elect Joe Biden may be planning a national mask mandate “by working with governors and mayors.”
At that point, a voice identified as Jones asks if they can see him. Brooker indicates he can’t see him.
“Hit your video button, Greg,” Laughter says to Jones.
Laughter says that someone had just sent her a message that read “Just FYI, y’all are all live talking, so you may need to watch what you say.”
Shortly after, Jones, Fire Chief Edward O’Brien and County Attorney Robert Smalley join in the conversation. Laughter says they are waiting on Robbins and some other department heads.
Gibson said Tuesday evening the Zoom meeting code “was published on the agenda notice so all members and public could join in.”
He said the IT (information technology) department usually opens the meeting five to 10 minutes before its official start time.
“It looks to me like a citizen opened up the meeting and videoed their computer,” Gibson said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.