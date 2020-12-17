Whitfield County commissioners encourage citizens to wear masks

DALTON, Ga. — While they again stopped short of a countywide mask mandate, the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners did pass a resolution Monday encouraging citizens to wear masks to lessen the spread of COVID-19 in the community, and mandated masks inside county facilities.
“I’m very proud of you all for doing that,” said Chairman Lynn Laughter, who had previously tried to move the board to pass a mask mandate, or at least a resolution encouraging masks. “Studies show masks help.”
According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, “Covering mouths and noses with filtering materials serves two purposes: personal protection against inhalation of harmful pathogens and particulates, and source control to prevent exposing others to infectious microbes that may be expelled during respiration. At this critical juncture when COVID-19 is resurging, broad adoption of cloth face coverings is a civic duty, a small sacrifice reliant on a highly-effective, low-tech solution that can help turn the tide favorably in national and global efforts against COVID-19.”
Several commissioners had previously questioned how a mask mandate throughout the county could be enforced, and they raised those concerns again Monday, which led to the measure encouraging, not mandating, them.
“Policing a mask mandate would be astronomical,’’ said Commissioner Harold Brooker. If someone walks into a store or business without a mask, “are you going to put them in jail?”
Brooker does believe the county can mandate masks within its buildings, however, as citizens already accept certain rules for entering those structures.
For example, “you can’t go to the courthouse with a knife in your pocket,” he said. In the same way, if someone tries to enter without a mask, “don’t let them in” the building.
The resolution encouraging wearing masks, as well as mandating them inside county buildings, will continue until Gov. Brian Kemp ends the state of emergency in Georgia caused by the pandemic.
Roger Crossen
Also during Monday’s meeting, the board passed a proclamation declaring Monday, Dec. 14, Roger Crossen Day, and had a moment of silence for the commissioner who represented District 3 until his death Nov. 17. Commissioners also voted to name the new community center at Riverbend Park the Roger Crossen Community Center; Crossen began working at the Whitfield County Recreation Department in August 1985, becoming the department’s director in 1991, and continued there until July 2008.
“We’ll have a big celebration (when that community center) is finished,” Laughter said. Crossen “was the best of us, and he never made a decision for political reasons.”
“He always looked out for the good of Whitfield County,” she added. “I really miss him.”
There will be a special election March 16, 2021, to fill Crossen’s term, which expires at the end of 2022.
Qualifying will be Jan. 6-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Jan. 8 from 9 a.m. to noon in the elections office of the county courthouse, with a qualifying fee of $270. The election will be nonpartisan with candidates able to list their party.
Commissioners must reside in the district they represent. District 3 is mainly in the northwest part of the county. Anyone with questions can call the elections office at (706) 278-7183.
SPLOST projects
The commissioners also voted Monday to enter into an intergovernmental agreement with Dalton Utilities for sewer and water service for the buildings at Riverbend Park.
The agreement is for $250,000, but the project is expected to cost $227,000, said Kent Benson, county engineer. The project will be covered by Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) funds.
The board awarded the construction contract for a new 33,000-square-foot gymnasium/community center building, a 3,640-square-foot concessions building and a 2,450-square-foot restroom pavilion at the new Riverbend Park to Momon Construction, for $5.6 million. This is also a SPLOST project and is expected to be completed by the end of 2021.
The board awarded a contract for courthouse renovations to Multiplex, LLC., the low bidder of 13 at $4.5 million.
This is another SPLOST project, and work will include interior demolition and renovation of the 1961 portion of the courthouse, approximately 45,000 square feet, with the exception of the main courtroom and partial exception of the juror assembly room, Benson said. New plumbing, electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and fire protection systems will also be included.
The project is expected to finish in October 2021, Benson said.
“All the work is inside, so weather won’t really affect the project.”
