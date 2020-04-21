DALTON, Ga. — Whitfield County has its fourth death attributed to the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), a 75-year-old male, according to the state Department of Public Health. It is not known if he had underlying health conditions.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old male's death was attributed to COVID-19. All three had underlying health conditions.
Murray County does not have any deaths linked to COVID-19.
The Department of Public Health updates COVID-19 cases at noon and 7 p.m. daily.
Statewide, there were 19,398 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 774 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 3,702 had been hospitalized.
As of Monday at noon, there were 18,947 confirmed COVID-19 cases with 733 deaths linked to the virus. Of those cases, 3,550 had been hospitalized.
Gordon County had 64 cases with six deaths linked to COVID-19: a 93-year-old female, a 91-year-old female, a 78-year-old male, a 70-year-old female, a 69-year-old male and a 63-year-old male. Five of the six had underlying health conditions; it is not known if the other person (the 93-year-old female) had underlying health conditions.
Catoosa County had 23 cases while Chattooga County had nine, including one death, an 82-year-old male who had underlying health conditions.
Fulton County had the most cases (2,198) in the state followed by DeKalb County (1,520) and Dougherty County (1,436).
