Whitfield County Schools moves closer to full in-person learning for high school students

File/Daily Citizen-News

Coahulla Creek High School football players and students participate in the Homecoming parade in October 2019. While high school students in Whitfield County Schools currently can only attend in-person classes a couple of days each week due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the system will begin four-day weeks of in-person learning for face-to-face (non-virtual) students on Monday, Oct. 26.