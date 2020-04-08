Whitfield County Schools to close school year a week early

DALTON, Ga. — Whitfield County Schools will end this unprecedented school year a week early, concluding instruction on May 15 rather than the planned May 22.
Whitfield County Schools seniors typically end their year a week before the rest of the student body, and that tradition will continue next month, as May 8 will be their final day, said Judy Gilreath, superintendent. That will be "nice for them," especially considering seniors have been robbed of so many spring hallmarks due to schools being shuttered across the state and nation because of the new coronavirus (COVID-19).
The Board of Education gave its approval to the calendar adjustments during a meeting on Monday.
Ending the year for students early will also allow teachers more "post-planning days," a necessity considering the sudden and shocking closing of schools due to the pandemic, Gilreath said. Teachers will now have eight post-planning days instead of three.
Permission for school systems to end the year early "came from the state," she said. Each school system had the option to conclude early, and "our students and teachers will thank you" for doing so in Whitfield County Schools.
Various spring assessments have also been canceled, including the College and Career Ready Performance Index (CCRPI), said Audrey Williams, assistant superintendent for accountability and assessment. The CCRPI scores schools on several components — content mastery, progress, closing gaps, readiness and, for high schools, graduation rate — and is Georgia’s accountability tool for annually measuring how well its schools, school systems and the state are helping students achieve their goals.
Adjustments to instruction
March 13 was the final day students were physically in schools, but while they've only been out for three weeks, it "feels like a whole year's worth of instruction and planning has taken place," said Karey Williams, assistant superintendent for teaching and learning. Educators are using various online resources to teach and communicate with students, including Google Classroom, which streamlines the process of sharing files between teachers and students.
High school teachers have the option of utilizing Ingenuity software to continue courses, and Choice Boards, which give students options to select from for assignments, are also available for younger students and those lacking in technological resources, Williams said. Choice Boards are being provided to families at various meal sites and even on the front doors of school buildings.
It's paramount students at least keep reading and writing during this time away from school, she said. If not, "that big gap in learning will show in full after this summer."
The system has also posted instructional and social resources on both its website and the webpages of individual schools, Williams said. Educators also use texts, phone calls, emails and social media to communicate with families.
Construction and spending
The school board approved purchase orders of $59,829 to Hackney Painting for painting halls and classrooms at Westside Middle School, $56,384 for Hackney to paint halls and classrooms at Dawnville Elementary, and $29,257 to Pye-Barker Fire & Safety for fire alarm inspections.
On the construction front, the board approved a $9 million contract with Felker Construction Co. for electrical, heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) and roof improvements at Northwest Whitfield High School.
Felker was the lowest bidder, said Mike Ewton, assistant superintendent for operations and student services. With the building empty earlier than expected due to the pandemic, Felker can "get an early start," so Ewton expects the project to be completed in mid-summer rather than late summer.
The board approved a contract with CDW for switches and access points, as well as a contract with CDW for uninterrupted power support (batteries), and a third CDW contract for cabling. The work is all part of the E-rate program, meaning the federal government will cover 80% of the costs to the school system's 20%. The most expensive contract is for $55,051.
Construction continues on the new Valley Point Middle School, which is set to open this fall, and right now "the big work being done there is on the driveways," Ewton said. Demolition of the current Valley Point is planned for June, with football and baseball fields ready for play this fall.
At the new North Whitfield Middle School, set to open in the fall of 2021, "structural steel work is going along fine," he said. Additionally, "brick work is still in progress."
At Westside Middle School, construction workers need to modify the size of trusses for the new gym roof, because "the slope is not right," he said. That gym is still expected to open this fall.
In addition, the board adopted the Georgia Department of Education Facilities Plan, a five-year plan presented to the state.
"Every four years, we go through the system and see what needs we have," Ewton said. The state contributes to some projects, but not others, such as athletic facilities.
In this latest plan, the system identified $139 million in needs, but "we were well over $200 million before," he said. "Building two new middle schools put a dent in that."
During the next five years, the system is looking more at "modifications" than new buildings, he said. Safety and security, athletics and energy conservation are high on the priorities list.
Meals and meetings
Whitfield County Schools continues to feed students even though they aren't physically in school, and in the first 10 days of doing so, the system served nearly 55,000 meals, Ewton said. Meals are served daily at several locations, as well as delivered via nearly 25 buses.
After not operating last week during spring break, meals are being offered four days this week, not on Good Friday, he said. Beginning next week, food will be provided only on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, but the same number of meals will be offered; individuals will just have to pick up multiple meals at a time to cover off days.
Gilreath; Kathy Mashburn, administrative assistant to the superintendent; and Bill Worley, the school board's chairman, were physically present in the system's main office for Monday's meeting; all other board members and administrators participated via conference call due to regulations regarding group gatherings and social distancing. The next scheduled board meeting is on Monday, May 4, at 6:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.