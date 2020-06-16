DALTON, Ga. — Whitfield County has seen its 10th death from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), an 81-year-old white male with an underlying health condition, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health.
Whitfield County’s confirmed COVID-19 cases increased to 618 on Monday at 2:50 p.m., up from 504 on the previous Monday at 3 p.m. Whitfield County has had 38 hospitalizations.
Murray County has 143 confirmed cases, up from 110, with one death and 14 hospitalizations.
The Department of Public Health generally updates COVID-19 statistics at about 3 p.m. daily here.
The first Whitfield County death linked to the virus was a 93-year-old white male who passed away on March 30. The second death was a 78-year-old black male whose death was reported on April 7. On April 8, an 81-year-old white male's death was reported. On April 20, a 75-year-old white male's death was reported. The other deaths were a 77-year-old white female, a 68-year-old white male, a white female older than 90, a 57-year-old white male and an 89-year-old white female. All had a known underlying health condition except for the 77-year-old white female and the 89-year-old white female (it is not known if they did) and the 57-year-old white male.
Murray County's death attributed to COVID-19 was an 83-year-old white male with an underlying health condition.
The Department of Public Health defines hospitalizations as "the count of confirmed cases in which the patient was hospitalized at the time of reporting to DPH. Because of how this number is reported to DPH, it may be underreported. This number does not represent the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases currently hospitalized."
Statewide as of 2:50 p.m. on Monday there had been:
• 58,414 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 2,494 deaths linked to the virus
• 9,322 hospitalizations
• 2,043 intensive care unit admissions
Statewide as of 3 p.m. on the previous Monday there had been:
• 52,497 confirmed COVID-19 cases
• 2,208 deaths linked to the virus
• 8,746 hospitalizations
As of 7 a.m. on Monday, Hamilton Medical Center reported 1,544 COVID-19 tests performed there, with 1,402 negative results, 118 positive results and 24 pending results. Tests performed at the Department of Public Health and other areas are not reflected in the hospital's numbers. Hamilton Medical Center usually updates its numbers at 7 a.m. daily here.
Gordon County has 256 cases, 37 hospitalizations and 18 deaths linked to COVID-19.
Catoosa County has 234 cases with zero deaths while Chattooga County has 36 cases, including two deaths. Walker County has 225 cases and two deaths.
Gwinnett County has the most cases (5,308) in the state followed by Fulton County (5,157) and DeKalb County (4,355).
