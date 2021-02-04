DALTON, Ga. — Whitfield County voters will decide whether to give the members of the county Board of Commissioners the power to create tax allocation districts (TADs) during the March 16 special election.
Gov. Brian Kemp on Monday signed a bill placing a TAD referendum on the ballot. The bill was authored by state Rep. Kasey Carpenter, R-Dalton.
The county will hold a special election on March 16 to fill the unexpired term of commissioner Roger Crossen, who passed away last year. Putting a TAD referendum on that ballot keeps the county from having to call for another special election.
A tax allocation district is based on the idea that development in an area will increase property values. In effect, the taxes a local government can collect for general purposes inside a district are frozen at what the property was worth when the district was created. Taxes collected on additional value are dedicated to pay for infrastructure, land, buildings, public artwork or other amenities to attract a developer or developers to that area. That “extra” money does not go into general revenue.
Dalton-Whitfield Joint Development Authority Executive Director Carl Campbell welcomed the news that voters will have an opportunity to approve giving county commissioners the power to create tax allocation districts.
“We have lost at least one project due to the lack of TAD incentives,” he said. “A multi-family housing project that would have been a great project for our community didn’t move forward because the numbers didn’t work. A result of that situation can be seen by the recent annexation of the property on the north bypass across from the new Dalton Public Schools facility. The property was annexed in to the city and included in a newly developed city TAD to help get the next project like that to become a reality.”
Last year, Hammond Creek Capital asked the city to annex 91.745 acres on the north Dalton bypass in the area around Pleasant Grove Drive into the city. The company plans a mixed residential/commercial development on the property, with some 200 new housing units. That request was approved.
And POAL Partners and Mauer Dalton asked the city to annex Market Street Shoppes into the city, while Venture Partners asked for the annexation of the former site of the Dairy Queen on Market Street into the city. Those requests were also approved. The city plans a new access road and other improvements to make that area more attractive to customers and approved a $20 million bond that will help finance that project as well as an aquatics center and stormwater control efforts.
Members of the Board of Commissioners cited the loss of those two projects when discussing their desire for the ability to create TADs.
“It would give us another tool in our tool box,” said commission Chairman Jevin Jensen last month.
Dalton voters in 2014 gave the City Council the authority to create TADs, and the council has since created four. One covers the downtown business district. Another covers the Dalton Mall and the area near it. The third covers West Walnut Avenue from Interstate 75 to Dug Gap Road. And the fourth covers the area around the planned Hammond Creek development.
“One of the keys to TADs being effective is they allow a community to really focus the proceeds from growth on the area that provides that growth,” said Campbell. “That allows improvements to happen quicker in targeted areas. Having that ability makes our community stronger and better equipped to change with needs and trends to continue to move Dalton forward in a positive way.”
County voters rejected TADs in 2014, but Jensen said now that they have seen TADs in use, county voters may be more receptive to the idea.
Feb. 16 is the deadline to register to vote in the special election. Early voting starts at the Whitfield County courthouse on Feb. 22.
Five people are seeking to fill Crossen’s unexpired term in the District 3 seat. The term expires at the end of 2022.
They are:
• Jonathan Bagley, director of procurement for chemical company Polyventive.
• Shannon Bearfield, a U.S. Air Force combat veteran who works in a medical lab.
• Shane Day, global sales director for Tiarco Chemical.
• John Thomas, a realtor and former member of the Whitfield County Board of Education.
• Chad “Bubba” Young, an insurance agent and former University of Georgia football player.
The race is nonpartisan, but candidates can declare a party. Bagley, Day, Thomas and Young declared the Republican Party.
District 3 is mainly in the northwest part of the county.
If a runoff is needed, it will be April 13.
