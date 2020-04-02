DALTON, Ga. — Vital. Crucial. Imperative.
Those were some of the words members of the Dalton City Council and the Whitfield County Board of Commissioners used Wednesday to describe a joint resolution they adopted in separate called meetings to help fight the spread of the new coronavirus (COVID-19). The resolution went into effect Wednesday at 11 p.m. and will remain in effect until April 30 at midnight, although it could be amended, extended or ended, a city spokesman said.
"This is unprecedented for our country," Board of Commissioners Chairman Lynn Laughter said of the coronavirus pandemic, which as of Wednesday afternoon had claimed the lives of more than 4,000 people in the United States and more than 45,000 people worldwide.
The new joint resolution extends previous restrictions on social conduct aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 and adds a number of new restrictions.
On March 23, county commissioners as well as the councils of Dalton, Cohutta, Tunnel Hill and Varnell approved resolutions banning voluntary social gatherings of 10 or more people, including at private social functions; religious worship meetings or services; theaters, gyms or fitness centers; flea markets or yard sales; and funeral visitations or services, among other activities.
Those resolutions also forbid the public from gathering at bars, restaurants and similar establishments. Restaurants are limited to carry-out, curbside pickup, delivery and drive-through operations. Restaurants with an alcoholic beverage license are able to sell sealed containers of beer or wine, but not distilled spirits, for carry-out customers. Those restrictions would have expired on April 13 without the new joint resolution.
On Sunday, President Donald Trump said Americans should maintain social distancing — remaining at home when possible, holding no gatherings of more than 10 people and maintaining a minimum distance of six feet between people — until April 30.
"This is crucial," said Commissioner Harold Brooker, citing White House forecasts that the pandemic could ultimately kill 100,000 to 240,000 Americans even if the country's citizens follow social distancing guidelines appropriately.
"It is everyone's desire that we can weather this storm with the least amount of impact on people's social lives and the least amount of impact on the economy," said Dalton City Council member Annalee Harlan. "But unfortunately, our current situation over the next two to four weeks necessitates that we make extreme changes."
The resolution's new mandates include:
• "All persons showing any symptoms recognized by the CDC (federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) as indicators of COVID-19 shall refrain from entering any public place."
• "All persons in public places shall maintain a distance of not less than six (6) feet between themselves and other persons, in accordance with CDC guidelines."
• "Consistent with Gov. Kemp’s Executive Order of March 23, 2020, persons who (1) live in a nursing home or long-term care facility, (2) have chronic lung disease, (3) are currently undergoing cancer treatment, and (4) persons included in DPH (Georgia Department of Public Health) Administrative Order 03.22.20.01, continue to be required to shelter in place and refrain from being in public places except as provided in Gov. Kemp’s order."
• "Persons shall not participate in any voluntary social gathering at which ten (10) or more people congregate, including, but not limited to, private social functions, religious worship meetings or services, attendance at theaters, gyms or fitness centers, flea markets or yard sales, or funeral services or visitations, among other activities."
• "All business establishments at which close personal contact is required in the performance of the service provided, including, but not limited to, barber shops, hair salons, day spas, nail salons, massage parlors, tanning salons and tattoo/body art studios shall remain closed to the public during the pendency hereof. All licensed health care facilities, including medical offices, urgent care clinics, chiropractors, dentists, licensed massage therapists for medically necessary treatments and the like shall be exempted herefrom."
• All children’s playground equipment, whether located at parks, schoolyards, churches, apartment complexes and the like shall be closed to the public. Public parks shall remain open for public use and all persons shall endeavor to maintain not less than six (6) feet of separation between other persons at all times to the greatest extent possible."
• "Except for grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies, all retail business establishments open to the public shall limit the number of customers present within the business at any one time to a number equal to or less than one (1) customer per one thousand (1,000) square feet of floor space of said business which is open and accessible to the public. Any retail business with less than five thousand (5,000) square feet of floor space may permit up to five (5) customers."
• Additionally, all retail businesses open to the public, including grocery stores, convenience stores and pharmacies, shall endeavor that customers maintain a distance of not less than six (6) feet between themselves and other persons at all times while shopping, while in the checkout line, and while waiting to enter the store at all times to the greatest extent possible."
• All businesses that remain open for use by the public shall restrict in-person contact between the public and its employees, and shall endeavor that all persons maintain not less than six (6) feet of separation between other persons therein at all times to the greatest extent possible."
• "All businesses that remain open, but not to the public, such as manufacturing, wholesale or warehouse facilities, shall endeavor that all employees maintain not less than six (6) feet of separation between themselves at all times to the greatest extent possible."
• "All businesses and employers are encouraged to take the necessary steps to ensure that none of its personnel is exhibiting any symptoms of COVID-19 and to send such personnel home immediately if such symptoms manifest."
• "All businesses and employers are encouraged, to the maximum extent possible, to provide employees with the means and equipment to perform essential job functions remotely."
• "Any violation hereof by an individual or covered business shall be considered an ordinance violation of the subject jurisdiction and subject to immediate injunctive relief by any court of competent jurisdiction in order to gain compliance in the interest of the public’s health and safety, as well as the general penalty provisions of the subject jurisdiction, up to and including a fine of $1,000 and/or incarceration up to sixty (60) days."
Commissioner Greg Jones said he wished officials did not have to enact these restrictions but said they will protect the health of citizens.
Dalton City Attorney Gandi Vaughn said by closing facilities such as barber shops and hair salons, the resolution allows workers in those businesses to qualify for enhanced unemployment benefits created by the coronavirus relief law signed by President Trump last week.
