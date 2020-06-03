DALTON, Ga. — Whitfield County Schools has finalized graduation plans for the class of 2020 that were delayed by the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
Coahulla Creek, Northwest Whitfield and Southeast Whitfield high schools will have commencement June 18 and 19 at the school stadiums. The Phoenix High School graduation is June 18 in the Northwest Georgia College & Career Academy multipurpose room. Each high school will also offer a drive-thru commencement "for those nervous about coming out," said Judy Gilreath, superintendent of Whitfield County Schools.
The graduations will be conducted in sessions, with 50-70 graduates per session. Schools will notify students of their dates and times.
The larger high schools may have a handful of sessions, while Phoenix will likely only offer a few, Gilreath said. While Phoenix will have 80-plus graduates, it's likely only about 50 will attend, leading to the limited sessions.
Phoenix graduates will receive three tickets for guests, while graduates of the other high schools will be offered five guest tickets. All graduates and guests must maintain social distance during the proceedings due to COVID-19.
Guests will be required to wear face masks, per Whitfield County Health Department recommendations, Gilreath said. Those without masks will be provided with them.
Many seniors want a graduation, even in a modified format, Taylor Witherow, a member of Northwest's class of 2020, expressed earlier this spring.
"All the seniors I’ve talked to have said they’d rather have a late graduation in July or August than not at all," he said.
Whitfield County Schools typically has graduations at the Dalton Convention Center, but health officials' recommendations wouldn't have allowed for guests, and allowing families to attend is important to graduates, families and staff.
Bill Worley, chairman of the school board, has been pleased with the way personnel have handled the COVID-19 crisis while still trying to do what is best for students.
"We do have good people in this system who step up when needed," Worley said. "It makes you proud."
