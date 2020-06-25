DALTON, Ga. — Brief but intense winds Sunday night damaged several parking bays at the Whitfield County Public Works Department.
Public Works Director DeWayne Hunt said 10 of the bays, where trucks and equipment are kept, were destroyed and two or three had their roofs blown off. He estimated the damage to be about $20,000.
Hunt said the only damage to the trucks parked at 170 Gillespie Drive was "a couple of mirrors."
He said it will be late this summer before the bays can be repaired. He said the department may be able to fund their repairs from savings in other line items in its budget. If it can't, he may seek a budget amendment from the board of commissioners to fund the repairs.
