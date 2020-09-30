Woman who sought new trial in daughter's death expected to be deported

DALTON, Ga. — A woman who was sentenced to 10 years in prison in 2016 for the death of her 17-month-old daughter has entered a negotiated guilty plea to the same charges she was convicted of at trial, but with a reduced sentence to avoid the retrial she sought, the district attorney said, noting, “It is anticipated that she will be deported.”
Catarina Castro-Moran, an illegal immigrant from Guatemala, was sentenced this time to 30 years, with the first four years and eight months in confinement with credit for time served since December 2015 and the rest “suspended on banishment,” District Attorney Bert Poston said.
In the original trial, Whitfield County Superior Court Judge William Boyett had merged the charges of second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to children for sentencing.
Castro-Moran said then the death of her daughter Yessica left an “emptiness” with her.
“It’s the worst pain I’ve ever had in my life,” she said.
She told Boyett she committed a “serious error.” According to reports from authorities, Yessica had a fever for more than a week before finally passing away in the early morning of New Year’s Eve of 2015.
According to trial testimony, Castro-Moran entered the United States illegally in July 2015 from Guatemala. She didn’t have insurance, and prosecutors said a lack of money was one of the reasons she didn’t take Yessica to the hospital. Witnesses testified they encouraged Castro-Moran to seek emergency medical help the night before Yessica died.
Before the initial sentencing, then-Assistant Public Defender Sheri Smith called the events a “negligence situation at most.”
“Ms. Castro-Moran loved her baby dearly,” Smith said. “She came here to make a better life for her.”
