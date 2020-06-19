'Wonderful, a blessing': Lions clubs provide produce to those in need

The Dalton Lions Club and the Dalton Noon Lions Club joined forces on Monday to provide free food to local families in need.
The "Truck to Trunk” food was offered on a first-come/first-served basis at the North Georgia Fairgrounds, and each family received a 20-pound box of produce, courtesy of a U.S. Department of Agriculture program that supports Georgia farmers.
"We put it together (quickly), but it's going to be a success, and we're glad to do it so the community can have some (food) after all the struggles we've been going through," said the Dalton Lions Club's Octavio Perez. "The idea is to help the community."
Members of the Dalton Lions Club and the Dalton Noon Lions Club assisted in organizing and distributing the 1,450 boxes of fruits and vegetables from T&T Produce, Perez said. "We couldn't do this without the volunteers."
The fairgrounds proved to be a fitting location to host the distribution, said Rick Pippin, manager of the fairgrounds and secretary/treasurer of the Dalton Noon Lions Club. "The fairgrounds has been basically shut down since" large gatherings became forbidden due to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, so "we're glad to start back up with this (event), and it's good to see the Lions clubs doing something so good for the community."
The fairgrounds operates "about 43 weeks per year, and most people don't realize that," Pippin added. "This is the first thing we've had since March."
The economic recession brought on by the pandemic has made food distributions like Monday's increasingly necessary across the nation. It's led to the highest unemployment rate ever in metro Dalton (Whitfield and Murray counties), 20.5%, and, nationwide, more than 44 million people have filed for initial unemployment benefits since mid-March.
In Berling Rivera's household, finances are strained since she dropped down to two days of work per week during the pandemic instead of her usual 40 hours each week, so she was thankful to pick up her box of food.
"I'm so grateful for what they're doing," said Rivera, who hadn't visited a food distribution previously. "It's so good for the community."
Monday's distribution was the first time Susie Roberson had gone through a food line, as well.
"I didn't need to before, but my husband is laid off, and I have grandkids I take care of," she said. "I need it, now."
Charles Meyers picked up a box of produce at the distribution and, like Roberson, planned to share it with his grandchildren.
"This helps a lot of people in the community," Meyers said. "It's good (the Lions clubs) are giving back."
Roberson echoed those sentiments.
"I think it's wonderful, a blessing," she said. "I appreciate everyone trying to help."
Rivera observed that same spirit of cooperation.
"It's good that everyone is getting united," she said. "The Lord knows."
While the produce was free, the Lions clubs did accept monetary donations from those who were willing and able to fight diabetes and blindness. They also accepted old glasses and cellphones, to be recycled.
Lions clubs boast a long history of serving the blind and visually impaired through vision screenings and providing glasses, Perez said. "We're also one of the few organizations where everything contributed (to us) is fully distributed" to individuals in need.
The Dalton Lions Club and the Dalton Noon Lions Club will hold another “Truck to Trunk” free, drive-thru food distribution on Monday, June 29, beginning at 10:30 a.m. at the fairgrounds, 500 Legion Drive. The food will be given out on a first-come/first-served basis.
"We want to do this again," Pippin said.
