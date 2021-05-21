'Working hard to get the message out': CDC director stresses COVID-19 vaccine in Dalton visit

DALTON, Ga. — The United States has administered some 270 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).
But Walensky added that the number of people seeking the vaccine has begun to plateau. She visited the Whitfield County Health Department Thursday afternoon, where she spoke to local public health officials as well as people waiting to be vaccinated.
“When the vaccine first came out, we had a lot of people who wanted it,” she said. “Now, we’ve got to reach the people who might be hesitant. They are going to want to hear from friends and neighbors and family members they trust.
“Not everyone wants to be first. I understand that. But now we have 270 million shots that have been given. People are doing well. There haven’t been any challenging issues. We do have to keep getting the message out. It will take time. We have to celebrate the wins and keep working hard to get the message out and get more people vaccinated.”
Walensky said she chose to visit Whitfield County because “I wanted to see a county where the people are working hard to get people vaccinated.”
She acknowledged that the Whitfield County Health Department, the North Georgia Health District, the city of Dalton and Whitfield County have worked together to bring the vaccine into the community through drive-thru vaccination clinics at the Dalton Convention Center and weekend vaccinations at the Mack Gaston Community Center. In addition, local employers have offered the vaccine on-site to employees.
Entities in Whitfield County have administered 53,851 doses of vaccine, according to the Georgia Department of Public Health COVID-19 dashboard. The county’s rate is 51,662 vaccine doses per 100,000 population, putting it ahead of several other North Georgia counties including Bartow, Catoosa and Gordon.
In Whitfield County, 24% of residents are fully vaccinated and 29% have received at least one dose. For the state as a whole, 31% of residents are fully vaccinated and 39% have received at least one dose. By comparison, for the U.S. as a whole 38.1% of residents are fully vaccinated and 48.2% have received at least one dose, according to the CDC.
“We’ve actually given a lot more vaccines that people have received,” said Dr. Zachary Taylor, interim director of North Georgia Health District 1-2, which is based in Dalton. “That’s because we have given them to people from other counties who have come here to be vaccinated. We are working hard to get out into the community and get the vaccine to people.”
Among the people Walensky spoke to were Guy and Jessica Hall and their three children. Both parents as well as their two oldest children received the vaccine Thursday.
“We want to be able to get out, to see friends and family,” said Jessica Hall. “We’ve been super isolated at the house.”
She said she and her husband didn’t get the vaccine when they first qualified.
“We had some hesitancy,” she said. “This is brand new. But it has been out for a little while. We’ve done some research and thought it would be best for all of us.”
They plan to get their youngest child, Keely, 6, vaccinated as soon as they can. Anyone age 12 or older is currently eligible to receive the vaccine. Federal health officials have said the age limit could be lowered by the end of the year.
“We want our entire family to be safe,” Jessica Hall said. “I would encourage others to do their research, talk to their doctor and get vaccinated, so we can put this behind us.”
Last week, the CDC announced that fully vaccinated people do not need to wear masks in public in most cases, except where required by local laws or the requirements of individual businesses.
“My job is to convey the science to people, and the science is evolving,” Walensky said. “It has continued to evolve throughout this pandemic. The recommendation we have last week is for individuals, and what we said was in the context of cases going down nationwide and vaccines being available nationwide. Vaccines work well. It is working against the variants that we have in the U.S., and if you have been fully vaccinated, even if you get the virus you can’t give it to someone else.
“With all of that, we can say that you as an individual can take off your mask and you will be safe if you have been vaccinated. However, there are some communities that have lower vaccination rates, higher case rates, so you need to be deferential to community policy.”
The Whitfield County Health Department continues to require masks inside its headquarters at 800 Professional Blvd.
“Our percentages (of residents fully vaccinated) aren’t what we want them to be in Georgia, and certainly not here in Whitfield County,” said Jennifer King, public information officer for the North Georgia Health District. “We just feel like it is probably the safest thing to continue to wear masks and follow other COVID-19 protocols until we see those numbers increase.”
Walensky also met at Dalton State College with City Council member Annalee Harlan, Dalton Fire Chief Todd Pangle and other public health leaders. Harlan has been a key player in helping to organize the local drive-thru vaccination clinics.
