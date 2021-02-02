'You are valuable': Grace & Joy House a safe haven for children awaiting placement in foster care

DALTON, Ga. — The Grace & Joy House, which began accepting children roughly five months ago, seeks to provide a safe, loving space for local youth awaiting placement in the community’s foster care system.
“Once you have experience (with the foster and adoption system), it’s hard to look away,” said Amanda Gillean, founder of the Grace & Joy House, which is in Dalton. “So many children need homes, (and) you feel you can never do enough.”
Gillean and her husband Robert already had three biological sons, but they felt called by God to help additional children, which led to the adoption of Cara Grace, in 2006, and Cylee Joy, in 2008. That experience led to the Grace & Joy House, which is named after their adopted daughters.
“I wanted to do more, and I felt the Lord wanted me to do more,” so four years ago she met with Danny Nuckolls, who was then the Whitfield County director of the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services and is now the Division of Family and Children Services Region 1 director, Gillean said. The region includes Whitfield and Murray counties. He suggested a safe haven for children who had just been taken into custody, because “the mental trauma of the removal process can be huge, and the main purpose of this house is to lessen that.”
Rather than sit in a Division of Family and Children Services office awaiting placement, children can go directly to the Grace & Joy House, which offers food, clothes, toys and — most crucially of all — love and support, she said. “The home setting is peaceful, and we’re here to cater to their needs.”
The Grace & Joy House works alongside the Division of Family and Children Services, and more information, including on how to help by volunteering or donating, can be found on Facebook at “thegraceandjoyhouse” or at graceandjoyhouse.com.
At the Grace & Joy House, children receive reassurance they are loved and valued, Gillean said. Staff and volunteers have been specifically trained to recognize and respond to the needs of these children.
“I have a fabulous board” comprised of Donna Finney, Robert Gillean, Lane Haley, Dave Hastey, Jolie Hastey, Melissa Parks, Brad Ramsey, Rae Shirah and Debbie Thornton, “many of whom have been involved in (the adoption and foster system) themselves,” Gillean said. For example, Dave Hastey, chairman of the board, “has two adopted children and was a case worker.”
Hastey worked for the Division of Family and Children Services in Murray County, so “I understand what it’s like to get called by law enforcement in the middle of the night because a child is being removed” from a home, he said. “Regardless of how dire a situation is for a child, that home is familiarity, and familiarity is what they know.”
An office can be not only “impersonal, but it can feel institutional for a child, which is why the Grace & Joy House has been developed,” he said. There, “it’s 100% pure acceptance so we can try to reduce that trauma for children.”
Because the Grace & Joy House is the first of its kind in Georgia, it took nearly eight months for the state to “write up the agreement, because they had to start from scratch, but we signed the agreement Jan. 22 (in 2020) and planned to do a big introduction for the community with a dinner and fundraiser March 24,” 2020, Gillean said. Unfortunately, the COVID-19 pandemic put a halt to those plans, but word of the house spread anyway, and help flowed in from all directions.
“Everything we have has been donated, 100%,” Gillean said. “We’re so amazed and thankful.”
“The faith of everyone” involved in this endeavor “has grown because people have just showed up to help,” said Shirah, a licensed professional counselor and marriage and family therapist. “Everyone has gotten on board, and that’s what I love about Grace & Joy House.”
They remodeled a house near Dug Gap Elementary School and filled it with everything a child needs, including a closet full of pajamas for children of all ages, Gillean said. Each child leaves with a backpack full of toiletries like shampoo, deodorant and toothpaste, as well as a throw blanket.
Having items to call their own is invaluable, as often these children have lost everything, Dave Hastey said. By receiving those things, children also internalize a clear message: “You are valuable.”
The house has a room for girls and a room for boys, as well as a refurbished bathroom, an office and a conference room. Youth art hangs on a wall, courtesy of teacher Jolie Hastey’s fifth-grade ALPHA (Advanced Learning Program for High Achievers) students at Dug Gap Elementary, who created the art as their social action project.
Students, “including our virtual learners, brainstormed ideas and began working on their project,” with each student completing at least three paintings, said Jolie Hastey, who has two adopted sons with her husband, Dave. “It is a joy to serve on the board of the Grace & Joy House and allow my students to be a part of decorating the house.”
The house began hosting children Labor Day weekend, and the first case involved a two-month-old and a five-month-old, Gillean said. Most children are there for only a few hours, but that brief interlude is important.
“What a difference you all have made,” Melanie Garlin, a crew supervisor for the Division of Family and Children Services, said of the Grace & Joy House. The home is “a soft landing that truly” reduces the trauma of children.
“We’re like a hospitality station, a transition home,” Gillean said. “We help the kids, help foster parents, and lighten the load of case workers.”
That last piece could be overlooked by some, but it’s critical, Dave Hastey said.
“Knowing there’s a place to take these children where they’re loved reduces stress on the case worker, and when the case worker is less stressed, the child will be less stressed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.