Young pilot knows 'world is your playground' in the friendly skies

DALTON, Ga. — Hannah Miller, a recent graduate of Dalton High School, has channeled her passion for flying into obtaining her private pilot's license, and the serendipitous timing turned the achievement into a birthday present to herself.
She passed her final test on April 6, the day before her 18th birthday, so "I was more relaxed — and less stressed — on my birthday," Miller said with a laugh. "It was a long road, but I'm excited to reap the rewards."
Miller can now fly alone, as well as flying passengers, and she can rent any plane of the same category and class as her Cessna 150, she said. "I want to enjoy it, take up some family and friends, and keep building my hours."
"She'll be a great pilot," said her Civil Air Patrol squadron commander, Capt. Eric Rochelle. "She's going places."
Her check ride, which includes an oral exam and test flight, was "a little anticlimactic, to be honest," Miller said with a chuckle. Due to weather issues, the test was spread over several days, instead of all at once, and because of restrictions related to the new coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the airport was a seeming ghost town.
Still, "so many people congratulated me" that day and subsequently, she said. "That's the aviation community."
Miller's ground reference maneuvers were among her highest hurdles to attaining her private pilot certification.
"The purpose of ground reference maneuvers is to train pilots to accurately place the airplane in relationship to specific references and maintain a desired ground track," according to the Federal Aviation Administration. "Such precision requires that a pilot simultaneously evaluate the airplane’s altitude, reference points along the desired path, and the natural horizon."
"You maneuver around something on the ground, but the bank angle of the plane depends on the speed and direction of the wind, but the wind is never the same, so the maneuver is never the same," Miller said. "You need to pick out a point, road, or line that favors that particular wind direction, (so) it requires lots of critical thinking."
Miller, now a cadet commander, joined the Dalton-based Whitfield-Murray Cadet Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol as a high school freshman, and she was awarded the prestigious Amelia Earhart Award last year.
Named for the pioneering pilot, the commendation marks completion of Phase III of the Civil Air Patrol cadet program, recognizing sustained excellence in all four areas of cadet life: leadership, aerospace, fitness and character, according to the Civil Air Patrol. Earhart award recipients must pass comprehensive exams on leadership and aerospace topics, and, since its inception in 1964, fewer than 5% of Civil Air Patrol cadets have achieved this award.
Miller "started out like any other freshman, scared of her own shadow, but she was very physically fit, and she never took anything personally," Rochelle said. "If she screwed up, she was always good at taking direction" to improve.
Miller, the salutatorian of her high school class, has been appointed to the U.S. Air Force Academy for the Class of 2024, one of several excellent college options, and she ultimately committed to the University of Georgia on an Air Force Reserve Officer Training Corps (AROTC) scholarship. Furthermore, she was named the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for the state of Georgia.
She was initially named Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen by Dalton High School, then the local Robert Loughridge Chapter National Society Daughters of the American Revolution selected Miller as the 2020 Good Citizen from among all area high schools, according to Daughters of the American Revolution. At the region competition, she was picked as the Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizen for Northwest Georgia before competing at state with other region Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens.
A school’s Good Citizen must exhibit the qualities of dependability, service, leadership and patriotism, according to the Daughters of the American Revolution. Miller was an AP (Advanced Placement) scholar and ranked summa cum laude on the 2019 National Latin Exam.
"After 24 years in the Army, I know leadership when I see it, and she has it," said Rochelle, a retired National Guard sergeant. "She's one of the good ones."
Miller plans to major in professional flight and minor in aviation management, but she hasn't decided if she eventually wants to be a commercial pilot, a corporate pilot or an Air Force pilot.
Last year, Miller received the Aircraft Owners and Pilots Association's flight training scholarship, a $10,000 scholarship awarded annually to 80 high school students across America, after three years of applying, according to Dalton Public Schools. The scholarship helps recipients pay for flight training as students work toward their primary pilot certificate.
For Miller, all the money, hours, work, learning and anxiety she poured into becoming a pilot has proved well worth the effort.
Now, "the world is your playground," she said. "I can go wherever I want."
