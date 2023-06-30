10 deaths caused by dangerous rip currents off Florida and Alabama beaches
A firefighter from Georgia and two fathers who drowned while trying to save their children are among at least 10 recent victims of dangerous rip currents along Gulf of Mexico beaches stretching across Florida’s Panhandle to Gulf Shores, Alabama. Many of the deaths have occurred even though double red flags warned beachgoers of the dangers. Six deaths since mid-June have occurred around Panama City Beach. Ex-NFL quarterback Ryan Mallett, 35, drowned Tuesday in nearby Destin, but local officials said rip currents weren’t observed, and yellow caution flags, not double red flags, were flying at the beach. Officials are hoping beachgoers will take extra precautions as the busy Fourth of July holiday approaches.
Madonna postpones upcoming Celebration tour due to ‘serious bacterial infection’
Madonna has postponed her career-spanning 2023 “Celebration” tour due to what her manager calls a “serious bacterial infection.” Manager Guy Oseary says the singer had spent several days in an intensive care unit after becoming ill on Saturday. He says the 64-year-old singer is expected to make a full recovery. Promoter Live Nation has confirmed the postponement of the tour, which had been set to kick-off in Vancouver on July 15. The manager says details about rescheduled dates will be shared soon.
Delta passengers exit flight using jet slide after plane lands without front gear extended
Officials say a Delta flight landed roughly but safely at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport on Wednesday without its front landing gear extended. No injuries were reported and all passengers were taken to the terminal. Video of the landing shows an unremarkable touchdown with one person heard saying, “That was not bad at all.” The airport says it was working to remove the aircraft and reopen the runway. Delta says the flight left from Atlanta with 96 passengers, two pilots and three flight attendants and was on its way to Charlotte. Delta says in a statement that safety is a priority and crews train extensively to safely manage through many scenarios and the flight landed safely.
