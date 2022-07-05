1st Native American treasurer to push economic development
Mohegan Chief Marilynn “Lynn” Malerba, the nation’s first Native American U.S. treasurer, comes from a line of chiefs who instilled in her the need to keep her tribe healthy and to survive. “It’s our job to leave footprints on the path for those who come behind us — so they may find their way easily,” she said in an interview Wednesday with The Associated Press. Now Malerba, 68, will bring that mindset to two new jobs in Washington: Last month President Joe Biden appointed her U.S. treasurer and overseer of a new Office of Tribal and Native Affairs at the Treasury Department. As part of the first role, her name will appear on all new U.S. currency.
Some new Georgia laws aim at schools, fuel taxMost new laws traditionally take effect in Georgia on July 1. But this year, many of the most important measures became law as soon as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp signed them. A few of the General Assembly’s most consequential accomplishments won’t take effect until January or even later. Top measures beginning Friday include a raft of conservative-inspired school legislation, higher lawmaker pensions and an increase in lawmaker pensions. Laws that took effect earlier include a suspension of state motor fuel taxes, special income tax refunds and repeal of the permit requirement to carry a concealed handgun in public.
Anti-Roe justices a part of Catholicism’s conservative wingThe Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade at a time when it has an unprecedented Catholic supermajority. That’s not a coincidence. Nor is it the whole story. The justices who voted to overturn Roe have been shaped by a church whose catechism affirms “the moral evil of every procured abortion” and whose U.S. bishops have declared opposition to abortion their “preeminent priority” in public policy. But that alone doesn’t explain the justices’ votes. U.S. Catholics as a whole are far more ambivalent on abortion than their church leaders, with more than half believing it should be legal in all or most circumstances, according to the Pew Research Center. Notable Catholics who support abortion rights include President Joe Biden and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, both Democrats. Democratic-appointed Justice Sonia Sotomayor, a Catholic, dissented in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization decision that overturned Roe. But the justices in the Dobbs majority aren’t simply cradle Catholics. Several have ties to intellectual and social currents within Catholicism that, for all their differences, share a doctrinal conservatism and strong opposition to abortion.
