Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
3 men charged with slaying women found under bridge in Rome
ROME — Three men have been charged with murder in the deaths of two women whose bodies were discovered underneath a bridge in Rome, according to authorities. Desmond Lavonta Brown, 28, Devin Lashawn Watts, 36, and Christopher Leedarius Pullen, 23, are accused of killing Vanita Richardson, 18, and Clarice Truvenia Campbell, 30, in May, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation announced. The women were found below a bridge in Rome over the Etowah River and were thought to have been in Richardson’s car before they were killed, authorities have said. The vehicle remained missing until investigators recently recovered it in South Fulton, the agency said.
Lost toy dog returns home with help of Cincinnati airport
The Cincinnati-area airport took a child’s beloved stuffed animal for an impromptu tour, reaching many on social media, before uniting the toy Dalmatian with its family in Florida. Staff at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport were sending the toy back to Florida on Friday. The airport's Facebook posts about the missing plaything reached 1 million people, airport spokesperson Mindy Kershner said. Airport employees found the toy left behind in the terminal, Kershner told The Associated Press, and snapped photos of the lost traveler outfitted in a mask at the airport's restaurants, on the runway and with a K9 team.
Cuomo: Probe New York's 'illegal' ejection from travel program
ALBANY, N.Y. — Gov. Andrew Cuomo called for federal probes into New York's ejection from trusted traveler security programs Friday, claiming it was an illegal act of political abuse by Trump administration officials. The Democratic governor's charge came a day after Republican President Donald Trump's administration reversed itself and told a court it had misrepresented the facts in a lawsuit over the programs that allow vetted travelers to avoid long security lines at airports. New York is being readmitted to Global Entry and other federal travel programs. “They got caught. It was all politics all the time. It was all exploitation all the time,” an irate-sounding Cuomo told reporters at a briefing.
Authorities: Woman slain when gunman fires into wrong house
DERRY, Pa. — A man angry over a botched drug deal fired several shots into a Pennsylvania residence where he mistakenly thought someone involved in the deal lived, authorities said, killing a woman who was asleep in her bed. Nathan Joseph Quidetto, 20, whose last known address was in Unity, remains held without bond on charges of criminal homicide, reckless endangerment and weapons offenses. It wasn't known Friday if he's retained an attorney.
