Editor’s note: “In Other News” is a list of state, national and global headlines compiled by Daily Citizen-News staff from Associated Press-provided stories. Click on the headlines below to read the full stories.
A glance at Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene's incendiary words
Freshman U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, a Georgia Republican from Rome who represents Whitfield and Murray counties, has been stripped of her committee assignments by the House Democratic majority over racist remarks, her embrace of conspiracy theories and her past endorsement of violence against leading Democratic officials. Included: In 2018, a poorly maintained electrical grid sparked a California wildfire that killed 84 people. In a Facebook post in November of that year, Greene falsely speculated that darker forces were at work. Connecting a series of scattershot points, Greene suggested a bank controlled by the Rothschild family, who are Jewish, a utility company responsible for the fire and then-Gov. Jerry Brown had a compelling motive to spark the blaze: clearing the path for a high speed rail project Brown wanted. She also floated the possibility that the fires could have been started by “lasers or blue beams of light” shot down from space by allies of Brown who were said to be in the solar energy industry.
Super Bowl ads aim to comfort and connect
NEW YORK — Super Bowl ads each year offer a snapshot of the American psyche. And this year, it's a doozy. After a year of pandemic fear and isolation, a tumultuous election capped by a riot at the Capitol, and periodic uncertainty as to whether there would even be a Super Bowl, marketers have to tread carefully. The ideal: promote their brands to a weary audience looking for comfort and escapism without crossing any lines that might trigger viewers. So Will Ferrell is teaming with GM — and Awkwafina and Kenan Thompson — on a madcap cross country dash to promote electric vehicles. And Anheuser-Busch offers a hopeful look toward a time when we can say “let's get a beer" to friends and coworkers again.
Police: Fingerprint led them to 2003 Georgia murder suspect
COLUMBUS — Georgia police detectives said a fingerprint match more than 15 years after a killing led them to arrest a man in January in South Carolina for a 2003 killing. A judge on Friday declined to set bail for Alvin Barfield, 46, refusing arguments from the defense that Barfield, who's charged with murder, was not a flight risk due to his cooperation with detectives. Columbus cold-case investigator Stuart Carter testified Friday that he was assigned to investigate the 2003 death of Albert Carter Woolfolk. The Ledger-Enquirer reports the 45-year-old was found stabbed more than 20 times and strangled in his home, apparently after leaving a bar with three men around midnight.
2 nurses: Her mom battled 1918 pandemic, she fights this one
SALINAS, Calif. — She’s 76 years old but nurse practitioner Sigrid Stokes is in no mood to retire. Stokes is too busy working to save lives during a deadly pandemic, just as her mother did more than a century ago. While the late Kristine Berg Mueller tended to those stricken by the deadly flu pandemic that swept around the world in 1918, Stokes is giving vaccinations to health care workers battling COVID-19.
