A major bank failed. Here’s why it’s not 2008 again
The financial institution best known for its relationships with high-flying world technology startups and venture capital, Silicon Valley Bank, experienced one of the oldest problems in banking — a bank run — which led to its failure on Friday. Its downfall is the largest failure of a financial institution since Washington Mutual collapsed at the height of the financial crisis more than a decade ago. and it had immediate effects. Some startups that had ties to the bank scrambled to pay their workers, and feared they might have to pause projects or lay off or furlough employees until they could access their funds. How did this happen? Here’s what to know about why the bank failed, who was affected most, and what to know about how it may, and may not affect, the wider banking system in the U.S.
‘The Last of Us’ TV adaptation resonates beyond gamersIn the HBO series “The Last of Us,” audiences follow Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey’s characters as they trek across an apocalyptic version of the United States and try to survive. The video game adaptation aired its season finale Sunday. It has not only won over gamers with high expectations going into the series but also viewers who haven’t played the game and tend to shy away from horror. Neil Druckmann is the co-creator and writer of the video game. He told The Associated Press that the adaptation works because showrunner Craig Mazin was a fan and took the story seriously.
Is DeSantis darkening Florida’s sunny open-records laws?Florida has long been known for sunshine — not only the warm rays that brighten its beaches but also the light of public scrutiny afforded by some of the nation’s strongest meetings and records laws. Although years of rollbacks have gradually clouded the impact, advocates are ringing alarms that this year presents the greatest threat to transparency yet in the state that coined the name “Sunshine Law” for its open-government rules. Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, weighing a presidential bid, is pursuing a home-state agenda that could make it harder for people to learn what public officials are doing or to speak out against them. In an unprecedented move for the Sunshine State, DeSantis has claimed an executive right to keep key government records secret. He’s also seeking to weaken a nearly 60-year-old national legal precedent protecting journalists and others who publish critical comments about public figures. Florida’s Republican-led Legislature appears eager to carry out his vision. As their annual session began last week, lawmakers filed dozens of bills that would add to the state’s lengthy list of open-government exceptions.
