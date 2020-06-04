COVID-19 puts National WWII Museum 20th anniversary online
NEW ORLEANS — Before the COVID-19 pandemic hit, the National Word War II Museum in New Orleans was planning on a 20th anniversary crowd of thousands. Now it's working to avoid crowds by selling a limited number of scheduled tickets and holding all anniversary commemorations — including an annual D-Day morning ceremony — online. The museum opened June 6, 2000, as the National D-Day Museum and was designated the national World War II museum a few years later. Last June 6, the landing's 75th anniversary, it logged 3,200 visitors. With the date falling on a Saturday this year, “we could have had as many as 5,000 visitors,” president and CEO Stephen Watson said Tuesday.
U.S. commercial casinos won $43.6 billion in 2019, up 3.7%
ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. — Helped by the continuing spread of legal sports betting, commercial casinos in the U.S. won $43.6 billion from gamblers last year, an increase of 3.7% from the previous year. In a report issued late Wednesday, The American Gaming Association, the casino industry’s national trade group, said commercial casino revenue has risen for five straight years. The numbers do not include tribal casinos, which report revenue on a different schedule. Last fall, tribal casinos reported revenue of $33.7 billion in fiscal year 2018, up 4.1% from a year earlier. The commercial casinos were aided in part by a continuing expansion of sports betting, with more than $13 billion wagered legally last year.
Georgia legislature to resume session June 15
ATLANTA — Georgia’s legislature will resume session on June 15 under an agreement announced by House and Senate leaders on Wednesday. The 40-day legislative session was put on hold in March because of the coronavirus pandemic. House Speaker David Ralston and Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan announced the start date in a letter to members. Ralston and Duncan had to agree on when to restart under the terms of the resolution that halted the session on March 13. The two previously had differing opinions on when to restart. When lawmakers reconvene, one of their biggest tasks will be grappling with a state budget that has been turned upside down by the pandemic. There have also been calls for Georgia to enact a hate crime law.
A superhero kid with autism shines in new PBS Kids' series
NEW YORK — There's a new crop of superheroes coming to our TV this summer but they may need a little seasoning. After all, they're only in elementary school. The PBS Kids' animated series “Hero Elementary” is set inside a grade school where a diverse group of four superhero students are learning to master their special powers. There's a kid who can fly but is afraid of heights. There's a girl with the power to teleport and a boy who creates forcefields of bubbles. Plus there's a boy with an array of cool gadgets who is on the autism spectrum. The creators have been subtle about how they've portrayed the character of AJ Gadgets, who is on the high-functioning end of the spectrum. AJ doesn't like loud noises or wet clothes or to be apart from his beloved backpack. But he's part of the team and always comes to the rescue.
