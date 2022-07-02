About half say Trump should be charged for Jan. 6: poll
A new poll shows about half of Americans say former President Donald Trump should be charged with a crime for his role in what happened on Jan. 6. The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research poll finds 48% of U.S. adults believe Trump should be held accountable for what happened during the deadly Capitol attack. The poll was conducted after the first five public hearings from the House committee investigating Jan. 6, 2021, and before Tuesday’s surprise hearing with former Trump White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. The explosive testimony proved to be the committee’s most damning evidence yet to link the Republican former president to a federal crime.
FEMA releases largest update to its mobile app in a decadeThe Federal Emergency Management Agency is releasing the largest update to its mobile application in a decade, the agency announced today. FEMA is releasing the app at the beginning of a hurricane season that experts predict will be above average and a wildfire season that’s already devastating, for example, In New Mexico. The update makes the app more like social media and includes options for users to personalize the information they get when disasters hit. It also makes makes the app more user friendly to people with disabilities. “We are better helping communities plan, protect and recover from disasters through clear, effective and relatable communication,” FEMA administrator Deanne Criswell said in a statement. The previous version of the app had a list of categories for notifications and looked like a directory or listserv. In the updated version, users can customize what they see based on their preferences and location.
Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas has a lot to celebrateLast week Clarence Thomas achieved two long-sought goals: expanding gun rights and overturning Roe v. Wade’s nationwide protection for abortion. And he called on his colleagues to do more, to revisit the Supreme Court’s cases acknowledging rights to same-sex marriage, gay sex and contraception. After 30 years on the court, Thomas’ influence has never been greater, and yet he remains a lightning rod for controversy. That includes recent questions about his wife’s role in attempting to overturn the results of the 2020 election and his decision not to recuse himself from cases that involved it. Thomas has given no indication the criticism bothers him, or that he’s going anywhere.
